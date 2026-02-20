My Chic Italian Aunt Swears by Massimo Dutti—24 Picks She Made Me Buy
If the label isn't on your radar, it should be.
I've been spending time in Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and, after observing the very chic women here, I've learned one thing: They love Massimo Dutti.
The label, widely considered "Zara's older sister" (they share a parent company) is seriously underrated in the U.S. In Europe, Massimo Dutti is known for its array of elevated basics with on-trend twists. (Think: wardrobe staples in buzzy colorways like cherry red, creamy white, and navy blue.) And after my very chic Italian aunt convinced me to browse its new-in collection, I'm officially hooked.
Ahead, I found every piece worth buying from Massimo Dutti right now. From spring-ready jackets that I can't wait to wear once it warms up to breezy knits, prepare to become as obsessed as I have.
Chocolate brown continues to trend, but an unexpected texture gives this bag new-season appeal.
I've been looking for a high-neck parka, and I think this is the one I'm going to buy.
If you're sick of basic ballet flats, try criss-cross ones.
Rugby shirts are the preppiest my wardrobe is going to go.
This dramatically draped dress is perfect for a winter wedding.
