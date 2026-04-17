Céline Dion didn't star in the music video for "Dansons," her first single in seven years. The legend reserved her designer outfit for the song's cover, an equally-glamorous image spotlighting Dion and another Celine (minus the accent).

On April 16, Dion geared up for her Parisian residency by releasing a romantic three-minute French song. It marked her first French-language ballad since 2016's "Encore un soir," as well as a return to the "repertoire that shaped the early years of her extraordinary career," according to a press release. She also reunited with a French atelier, by wearing a sleek Celine suit in the single's promo art.

Fans were only privy to its back—but what a clean-cut back it was. A sliver of a white button-down emerged atop her black, shoulder-padded tuxedo jacket. Each sleeve fanned out slightly, an additional band cinched her waist, and tail coats stretched as a red carpet train. Slits up the coat's center revealed matching trousers, which hugged her thighs before flaring out like bell bottoms atop her slim stilettos. The pièce de résistance, besides her silky-smooth vocals? The most pristine slick-back bun to grace the music industry.

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Céline Dion's "Dansons" single cover stars a Celine tuxedo suit. (Image credit: @celinedion)

Dion may be a Dior darling at heart, having worn the fellow French label on and off red carpets since 1999. But that doesn't mean there isn't Celine in her closet. She's just more intentional about her selections. See: the white, top-handle Celine bag she carried with a pristine Ralph & Russo suit in July 2017.

Back in 2017, Dion accessorized with a white Celine bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

More recently, stylist Law Roach got in on the joke by dressing Dion in a monogrammed "Celine" raglan tee. The army green short-sleeve would fit right in with spring 2026 trends. Celebrity-beloved baseball T-shirts boast the same contrasting trim along the collar and cuffs.

Fans rarely see Dion in denim anymore. But to match the casual-chic charm of her top, she slipped on skinny jeans in a dark indigo wash. Then, a patchwork Chanel Flap Bag and two-tone Gianvito Rossi gave her look that Dion drama you know and love.

Dion posed in New York City wearing a method Celine raglan tee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the start of her September residency closing in, don't be surprised if she only wears French designers during this era. She's returning to regular performances after six years, but her style looks so different now—even more Parisian than before.

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Back in 2020, Dion took center stage in custom Schiaparelli, Zac Posen, Michael Costello jumpsuits, and custom Jimmy Choos. But if she really wants to remind audiences of her prowess, she'll probably choose the designer who shares her name.