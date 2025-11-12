When Dakota Johnson left Gucci for Valentino, the former brand ambassador had to pass the naked dress torch to another sheer style advocate. So Demi Moore has been carrying on her legacy—one Gucci number at a time. On November 11, Moore channeled Johnson in lacy naked gown, marking her second rendition this month (so far).

For one night only, Alice Tully Hall inside Lincoln Center belonged to Landman and the star-studded cast of Season 2. Moore's character, Cami Miller, assumes a larger role in the sophomore batch of episodes. Her solo step-and-repeat reflected that evolution in spades. Stylist Brad Goreski teamed up with Gucci to dress Moore in a transparent lace long-sleeve gown. The bodice's sliver of a slit was held together by a satin bow, which boasted Gucci's interlocking double-G emblem.

In lieu of peek-a-boo underwear, nude underlays lined Moore's entire fit-and-flare skirt. The slip introduced a touch of modesty, without subtracting any naked dressing points. Diamond drop earrings, also with Gucci tags, added some shine to Moore's singular color story.

Demi Moore stole the show at the Landman premiere in custom Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore's Landman look debuted right on the heels of another Gucci gown, featuring numerous naked-inspired elements. On Nov. 1, the Golden Globe Award winner attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in, you guessed it, custom Gucci. That time, black mesh acted as the dress's sheer foundation. The halter-neck design sparkled with multi-color sequins arranged to mimic flowers and vines.

Earlier this month, Demi shined in another Gucci naked dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each naked Gucci dress is different, but there's no doubt Johnson and Moore's renditions hailed from the same epicenter. In September, the Materialists actor RSVP'd "yes" to the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner. Without a strict dress code to abide by, Johnson was free to let her naked dressing flag fly.

Stylist Kate Young dressed Johnson in a naked Gucci look including a transparent turtleneck and long-sleeves. The actress traded in a nude slip for lingerie from Fleur du Mal, which peeked through the textile.

There's no denying Dakota and Demi's naked dresses are distant cousins. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore followed Gucci's new creative director Demna from Balenciaga, where he led the Spanish label for over a decade. She's stayed loyal to him through his move to Gucci—Demna even cast her as Barbara Gucci in the short film "The Tiger," which premiered in lieu of a Spring 2026 show at Milan Fashion Week. With this concrete of a connection, expect Moore's award season circuit to be a display of naked dresses, all at the hands of Gucci.