Who knew marrying a football player would bring out the best fashion in Simone Biles? The Olympian is on her second season of WAG game-day style, while her husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Chicago Bears.

On September 21, Biles was the Bears' good-luck charm as they took on the Dallas Cowboys. She posed for a step-and-repeat on the field before thousands of fans filled the stands. Dressed in an under-$200 skirt set from Lioness, Biles paid homage to the team's colors without going full fan mode. Turns out, the button-down denim jacket and pleated mini skirt weren’t outsourced to a celebrity stylist. When fans in the comments asked, "Who's the stylist?" Biles responded, "Myself 😘😘."

The dark wash matched fall 2025's indigo denim trend, which materialized on Louis Vuitton, Zimmermann, and Khaite's catwalks. Since the finish's runway renaissance, Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz have given it their street style stamp of approval.

Simone Biles stole the show inside Soldier Field in a denim skirt set. (Image credit: @simonebiles)

The two-piece complemented her top-handle bag, courtesy of Chanel. Named the Small 31 Shopping tote, it featured contrasting blue tones, including a quilted indigo exterior. The handles, on the other hand, were baby blue—apart from Chanel's gold-embossed emblem at the center.

Bright orange footwear would've been the obvious option for the Bears WAG. Instead, she went with white fold-over boots, bedazzled with her new last name by Blank Slate Customs. The rhinestones sparkled just as much as her engagement ring, Van Cleef bracelets, and gold pendant earrings.

A moment for her custom "Owens" boots, please. (Image credit: @simonebiles)

It's only week three of football season, and already, Biles is the WAG to watch. Last week, when the Bears lost to the Detroit Lions, she still secured a win on the style front. This time, her black jeans were customized with crystals to mimic Owens's signature.

She carried a football-shaped purse, which tapped into the novelty bag trend beloved by Blake Lively and Sarah Jessica Parker. The sold-out style hailed from Women With Ballz, a small business creating sports-inspired accessories. Contrary to her four-figure Chanel bag, the football-turned-tote rings up for $93.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A week prior, Simone shined in her private suite. (Image credit: @simonebiles)

Football fans and Swifties alike would love to see Taylor Swift in the Kansas City Chiefs stands any day now. But until the pop star's hiatus ends, Biles's best Bears gear will fill the Swift-shaped hole in your heart. Next week, the Bears take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Stay tuned for the Olympian’s Vegas-ified look.