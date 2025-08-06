Jenna Ortega Channels a Gothic Kate Moss in a Leather Ann Demeulemeester Slip Dress

Her stylist, Enrique Melendez, said it first.

Jenna Ortega walked the Wednesday Season 2 premiere red carpet in a black Ann Demeulemeester Fall 2025 gown
(Image credit: Getty Images)
A press tour's final days are a battle between the star and the clock. Jenna Ortega, for example, is delivering as many last-minute looks as she and stylist Enrique Melendez can beforeWednesday Season 2 drops on Friday. As the promo cut-off drew near, Ortega's style streak continued on August 5 in fresh-off-the-runway Ann Demeulemeester.

At New York City's Paris Theater, Ortega met up with her Wednesday co-stars to surprise fans at a special screening. She hasn't gone the all-black route in a week, as to not be "too predictable," Melendez told me earlier in the tour. But on Tuesday evening, she returned to her character's roots in Ann Demeulemeester Fall 2025. Ortega picked Look 4 from the 37-piece line: a '90s-inspired slip dress made of leather and silk. As seen on the runway, the leather ruffles began at the cowl neck and ended atop the asymmetrical hem.

Jenna Ortega walked the Wednesday Season 2 premiere red carpet in a black Ann Demeulemeester Fall 2025 gown

Jenna Ortega's style streak reached peak gothic glam in Ann Demeulemeester.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the Fall 2025 show, the model grunge-ified her gown with chunky platform shoes. Ortega, however, chose lace-up knee-high boots from Miista, which looked straight out of Wednesday Addams's gothic, yet academic aesthetic. In the accessory department, Ortega swapped the catwalk choices for more minimalist moments, including a singular silver bangle, mismatched rings, and no necklace.

Direct from the red carpet, Melendez posted Ortega's step-and-repeat on Instagram, calling the Demeulemeester design "perfect for NYC." In another IG story, he applauded Ortega for "serving Kate Goth... I mean, Kate Moss." Clearly the supermodel, and her '90s-era slips inspired their selection.

A model wore Jenna Ortega's Ann Demeulemeester gown on the Fall 2025 runway

A model wore Jenna's Ann Demeulemeester gown on the Fall 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Shana Black Strech Lace Tall Boots
Miista
Shana Black Strech Lace Tall Boots

Moss is practically synonymous with '90s slip dresses featuring the same cowl neckline and flowy skirt as Ortega's. At the 1995 CFDA Awards, the A-lister stole the show in a white maxi. If the LWD turned black, it would've bared a shocking resemblance to Ortega's latest look, hence the "Kate Goth" reference.

Kate Moss attended the 1995 CFDA Awards in a white slip dress

Kate Moss turned heads at the 1995 CFDA Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And just like that, Ortega and Melendez nailed another homage. At this point, the dynamic duo are their own competition. I, for one, can't wait for the L.A. premiere tomorrow, where they'll certainly outdo themselves once again.

