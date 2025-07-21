Jennifer Lopez Styles Metallic Gold Flip-Flops With a $98,000 Hermès Birkin Bag
That's one way to upgrade plain summer sandals...
Jennifer Lopez hardly has time to hit pause between shows on her Up All Night tour. But a few hours before her next show in Lucca, Italy, on July 21, Lopez squeezed in another signature high-low style moment at Pisa's Galileo Galilei Airport.
During her three-hour performance, she changes from one bedazzled bodysuit to another. But pre-show, the New York native channeled her Hamptons summer wardrobe with metallic gold flip-flops, a maximalist alternative to the minimalist black options worn by Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber lately.
Her styling only veered more anti-summer trends from there. Instead of pairing the V-shaped sandals with The Row-inspired jeans every other star is trying, the "On The Floor" singer chose an asymmetrical maxi skirt. An ankle-length khaki circle skirt might not sound like J.Lo on paper, but she made it her own with a corset-inspired waist detail and a white plunge top tucked in tight.
To play up her gilded flip-flops, Lopez selected her crocodile Hermès Birkin 25 from her Birkin-heavy closet. The ivory croc leather bag, which reportedly rings in at $98,000, has been in Lopez's care since 2017. It's one of her most expensive Birkins, outranked only by her six-figure Himalayan Croc Birkin.
In true pop star fashion, Lopez's pre-show style is just as enviable as her costumes. Before taking center stage in Spain last week, she signed autographs with another Hermès model in tow. That time, the Maid In Manhattan carried an alligator Kelly, available on secondhand sites for upwards of $50,000. She paired it with a cropped button-down, high-rise khakis, and a "J" baseball cap.
As a frequent flier, I'd give anything to see how she's packing multiple Hermès purses (though flip-flops are more my speed here). It's an applause-worthy feat just as notable as singing for thousands of fans each night.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.