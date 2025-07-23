I've been a Pilates princess for over a year now, meaning I have my pre-class ritual down to a science. Inspired by celebrities like Hailey Bieber (a frequent gym-goer herself), I'm weak without a matching set, my oversize duffel bag, and chunky sneakers.

However, on July 23, Hailey Bieber threw my routine off its axis. The model was spotted post-Pilates with an itty-bitty bag and slippers in tow—the antithesis of my current combo. While she often warms up and cools down in dad-ish New Balance trainers, she paired her no-slip socks with cloud-like slippers this time around. Her source? Justin Bieber's under-the-radar streetwear brand, SKYLRK.

Complete with curved ridges and platform soles, her heightened slides revamped the house slippers Justin frequently wears beyond their house. Hailey's slippers appear to be the brand's newest design, which he posted on Instagram just days ago, following the sneakers SKYLRK unveiled in 2024.

Hailey Bieber was spotted post-Pilates wearing SKYLRK's newest slippers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I require a ludicrously capacious bag at the gym, but not Hailey. The Rhode founder carried only her essentials in The Row's Small Park Tote Bag, a $1,550 micro purse made entirely of grained calfskin leather. It's the smallest model in Hailey's The Row collection, even slimmer than the silk Cecily Bag she debuted last month. Sure, the Small Park Tote barely fits a plastic water bottle, but it still served a look.

Onto the rest of her Pilates uniform: Hailey fulfilled the "low" portion of her high-low look with a sheer, off-the-shoulder long-sleeve. A matching bralette peeked through the top's transparent mesh. From there, the all-black theme continued with high-rise biker shorts. Her white cotton headband upped her bottoms' already-nostalgic feel.

After months of SKYLRK-clad sightings, Justin finally launched his inaugural collection on July 10. However, most of the pieces (which ranged from $40 to $200) sold out immediately, causing the website to shut down. Now, it's password protected. There's been no word from Justin or his team about a potential restock, but maybe Hailey knows something we don't.

It seems Hailey's sneaker streak has hit its peak. She hasn't publicly worn her New Balance 530s since June 22 (that we know of) though I don't blame her. If I had SKYLRK slippers in my closet, I'd ditch sneakers for good, too.