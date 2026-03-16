Hailey Bieber proved that if you only tune into the 2026 Oscars red carpet, then you're missing out on some of the night's most jaw-dropping gowns. The Rhode founder arrived at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 15 showing her wild side in custom Giorgio Armani Privé. I'm calling it now: It'll be on every best-dressed list from the evening.

Departing from her favorite naked dresses, Bieber wore a golden gown with a fully embroidered leopard-print design, featuring a strapless neckline and a subtle train. Working with longtime stylist Dani Michelle, Bieber accessorized her best-dressed after-party entry with a chain choker and a heart pendant draped down her back, along with her rumored new engagement ring and diamond earrings, all from Lorraine Schwartz. On the beauty front, she kept her glam soft and warm-toned, her signature, with a flippy bob and a red manicure for a pop of color.

Bieber kept up her cool-girl aesthetic in custom Giorgio Armani Privé at the 2026 Oscars after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Rhode founder accessorized with a heart-shaped pendant draped along her back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion fans may recognize Bieber's Glamoratti look—it was inspired by a gown from Giorgio Armani Privé's Fall 2005 collection. Bieber's dress was a near replica of a strapless animal-printed number from the early aughts collection, although the star opted for a higher neckline and minimal accessories.

Article continues below

A leopard-print gown from the Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2005 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a bona fide It girl, Bieber often turns to vintage finds for both her everyday wardrobe and red carpet moments. Most recently, she tracked down a vintage Issey Miyake matching set for husband Justin's birthday celebrations. And for last year's Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Bieber went the vintage route with a Yves Saint Laurent gown from 1987. The look was pure elegance with a strapless silhouette, complete with a fitted bodice, a bow at the waist, and a sheer organza skirt.

Bieber opted for a vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown for the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once again, Bieber has proved that turning to the past may be the key to landing one of the most memorable looks on the red carpet.