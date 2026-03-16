Hailey Bieber Goes Primal in Custom Giorgio Armani Privé at the 2026 Oscars After-Party
The Glamoratti gown was nearly identical to a spotted number from the designer's Fall 2005 collection.
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Hailey Bieber proved that if you only tune into the 2026 Oscars red carpet, then you're missing out on some of the night's most jaw-dropping gowns. The Rhode founder arrived at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 15 showing her wild side in custom Giorgio Armani Privé. I'm calling it now: It'll be on every best-dressed list from the evening.
Departing from her favorite naked dresses, Bieber wore a golden gown with a fully embroidered leopard-print design, featuring a strapless neckline and a subtle train. Working with longtime stylist Dani Michelle, Bieber accessorized her best-dressed after-party entry with a chain choker and a heart pendant draped down her back, along with her rumored new engagement ring and diamond earrings, all from Lorraine Schwartz. On the beauty front, she kept her glam soft and warm-toned, her signature, with a flippy bob and a red manicure for a pop of color.
Fashion fans may recognize Bieber's Glamoratti look—it was inspired by a gown from Giorgio Armani Privé's Fall 2005 collection. Bieber's dress was a near replica of a strapless animal-printed number from the early aughts collection, although the star opted for a higher neckline and minimal accessories.Article continues below
As a bona fide It girl, Bieber often turns to vintage finds for both her everyday wardrobe and red carpet moments. Most recently, she tracked down a vintage Issey Miyake matching set for husband Justin's birthday celebrations. And for last year's Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Bieber went the vintage route with a Yves Saint Laurent gown from 1987. The look was pure elegance with a strapless silhouette, complete with a fitted bodice, a bow at the waist, and a sheer organza skirt.
Once again, Bieber has proved that turning to the past may be the key to landing one of the most memorable looks on the red carpet.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.