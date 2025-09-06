Blake Lively Styles a Sequin Chanel Flap Bag With Christian Louboutin Knee-High Lace-Up Boots

Blake Lively has stayed out of the spotlight throughout the summer, hopefully soaking up the sun somewhere idyllic. On Sept. 5, 2025, the Gossip Girl icon returned to work with an appearance in New York City. As usual, Lively's style didn't disappoint, with the actress pairing an enviable Chanel bag with a pair of knee-high lace-up boots from Christian Louboutin.

The It Ends With Us actress attended a Glossy Pop NYC event at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she joined a group of her peers to discuss working in the beauty industry. Lively, of course, launched her haircare line, Blake Brown, in 2024.

For the occasion, the actress and producer wore a tailored brown jacket with a matching knee-length pleated skirt, and a sheer crocheted top adorned with floral crystals.

Lively accessorized her outfit with a pair of dramatic Christian Louboutin boots, which were laced up to her knees. The cherry on the top of her outfit was a patchwork sequin Chanel Flap Bag from the fashion house's Spring 2024 collection.

Blake Lively carrying her Chanel Flap Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone from Kaia Gerber to Jennifer Lopez has shown their love for Chanel's classic Flap Bag in recent months, meaning Lively's outfit is right on time.

Blake Lively wearing lace-up Christian Louboutin boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Lively opened up about how she styles her looks, saying, "I do a fitting and try on a bunch of different outfits, and then I think, 'Okay, well, how can I tell a bit of a story with these outfits?' Because I like to have some sort of consistency or a narrative."

She continued, "It just helps me wrap my head around the workload. If I try to make every outfit special, that's too hard. So if I can get a bit of a through line, just in my own head, then that helps."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Blake Lively's Style