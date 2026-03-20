Margot Robbie's Rare $13,000 Flap Bag Trades Chanel's Iconic Quilted Pattern for Luxe Pebbled Leather

Margot Robbie might be the only fashion girl wearing pre-Matthieu Blazy Chanel this week. The new creative director's debut collection hit stores on March 13, causing absolute chaos among industry folk. But Robbie isn't letting the Blazy craze stop her from using her favorite Chanel Flap bag.

On March 20, Robbie wore a rare Chanel bag to elevate a simple two-piece linen set in an instant. The Oscar nominee layered a black tank beneath a beige vest and matching, wide-leg trousers. The brands behind her business casual three-piece remain a mystery, but I'd recognize her handbag anywhere.

Chanel's 2017-era Double Flap was instantly recognizable, with its signature leather-and-chainlink shoulder strap and famous flap silhouette. This style, however, differed from most Chanel bags on the market, with its distinct, quilt-free, pebbled leather outer.

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Though Robbie's bag debuted long before Blazy's time at the heritage leather goods label, smooth fabrics like these are synonymous with his newly-released Chanel bags. The French maison no longer sells Robbie's particular style, but it's shoppable on the secondhand market for upwards of $13,000.

Margot Robbie cosplayed an L.A. cool-girl in a linen matching set and rare Chanel Flap bag. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Chanel Pre-Owned 2017 Double Flap Shoulder Bag $13,414 at Farfetch

The grain leather creation first debuted on Robbie's shoulder last August—about a month before Blazy made his case for non-quilted Chanel bags. Its exterior looked matched the actor's all-black athleisure look, consisting of a cropped tank top, cardigan, and high-rise Alo leggings.

Last August, Robbie wore her four-figure Chanel Flap Bag all around L.A. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Chanel's Spring 2026 silhouettes boast the same grained, calfskin leather, such as the Maxi Flapbag adored by Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and every minimalist in Paris. Robbie, on the other hand, prefers her pebbled leather in east-west form.

Last month, the Barbie star was spotted at the Sydney, Australia airport, wearing Bermuda shorts, Alaïa mesh ballet flats, and Chanel's new Small Shopping Bag. The $7,000 shoulder style blends grained and quilted leather into one Chanel top-flap tote. Clearly, Robbie's a grained leather girl, through and through.

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