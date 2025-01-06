Jennifer Lopez Breaks Her Birkin Streak for a Classic Chanel Bag and Marilyn Monroe Fur Coat

RIP, Marilyn Monroe. You would have loved this outfit.

Jennifer Lopez arrives as Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios celebrate Awards Season 2025 at Chateau Marmont&#039;s Bar Marmont on January 04, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

More than six decades after her death, Marilyn Monroe is having quite the popular girl era. Generations later, her influence can still be felt on red carpets across the globe, with Hollywood's best forever attempting to duplicate her specific brand of glamour.

The Kardashian/Jenners, for example, are wholeheartedly obsessed with the late movie star. Kylie Jenner recreated her pink dress look for Halloween in 2019 and, a few years later, her older sister Kim Kardashian infamously raided Monroe's closet for the 2022 Met Gala (she also dressed up as her for Vogue Brazil in 2015). Nicole Kidman, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Cindy Crawford are just a few more who have channeled her signature look on camera. Jennifer Lopez, too, is a known fan, having dressed as the starlet in 2010 for George Lopez's birthday party.

Nearly 15 years later, the pop star is tapping into that same energy. On Jan. 4 she attended Vanity Fair's pre-Golden Globes party at the Chateau Marmont. Fresh off the slopes of Aspen, she ditched the snow cowgirl aesthetic for something much more elegant.

Dressed all in white, Lopez re-created Monroe's most famous look almost to a tee. She wore an $1,800 satin maxi dress by Silvia Tcherassi, which featured a massive rosette detail at the bust. Naturally, she topped it with Monroe's accessory of choice: a creamy fur coat (though hers was most likely faux).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her accessories, meanwhile, were notable for a different reason. Lopez herself is famous for her non-stop Birkin bag wear, toting the elusive Hermès design—usually in white—at every possible opportunity. For this outing, however, the "On the Floor" singer reached for another heritage brand. She carried Chanel's Classic Flap bag in ivory leather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Ivory Gowns Inspired By Jennifer Lopez and Marilyn Monroe

X Rachel Lilium Gown
Lovers and Friends X Rachel Lilium Gown

Dylan Rose Halter Maxi Dress - White Xxs
Meshki Dylan Rose Halter Maxi Dress

Floral-Appliqué Ruched Maxi Dress
NISSA Floral-Appliqué Ruched Maxi Dress

Arden Dress
Sandy Liang Arden Dress

Cinq à Sept Kathleen Rosette Ruched Dress
Cinq à Sept Kathleen Rosette Ruched Dress

Rose Long Dress
Miscreants Rose Long Dress

Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

