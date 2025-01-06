Jennifer Lopez Breaks Her Birkin Streak for a Classic Chanel Bag and Marilyn Monroe Fur Coat
RIP, Marilyn Monroe. You would have loved this outfit.
More than six decades after her death, Marilyn Monroe is having quite the popular girl era. Generations later, her influence can still be felt on red carpets across the globe, with Hollywood's best forever attempting to duplicate her specific brand of glamour.
The Kardashian/Jenners, for example, are wholeheartedly obsessed with the late movie star. Kylie Jenner recreated her pink dress look for Halloween in 2019 and, a few years later, her older sister Kim Kardashian infamously raided Monroe's closet for the 2022 Met Gala (she also dressed up as her for Vogue Brazil in 2015). Nicole Kidman, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Cindy Crawford are just a few more who have channeled her signature look on camera. Jennifer Lopez, too, is a known fan, having dressed as the starlet in 2010 for George Lopez's birthday party.
Nearly 15 years later, the pop star is tapping into that same energy. On Jan. 4 she attended Vanity Fair's pre-Golden Globes party at the Chateau Marmont. Fresh off the slopes of Aspen, she ditched the snow cowgirl aesthetic for something much more elegant.
Dressed all in white, Lopez re-created Monroe's most famous look almost to a tee. She wore an $1,800 satin maxi dress by Silvia Tcherassi, which featured a massive rosette detail at the bust. Naturally, she topped it with Monroe's accessory of choice: a creamy fur coat (though hers was most likely faux).
Her accessories, meanwhile, were notable for a different reason. Lopez herself is famous for her non-stop Birkin bag wear, toting the elusive Hermès design—usually in white—at every possible opportunity. For this outing, however, the "On the Floor" singer reached for another heritage brand. She carried Chanel's Classic Flap bag in ivory leather.
Shop Ivory Gowns Inspired By Jennifer Lopez and Marilyn Monroe
