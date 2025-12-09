Ralph Lauren Christmas this, Scandi Christmas that. No matter what festive aesthetic you subscribe to, every It girl just wants to dress like Holiday Barbie this time of year. Blake Lively included.

On December 8, Lively returned to New York City's style scene for a Blake Brown Beauty pop-up event with Stoney Clover Lane. SCL's West Village storefront welcomed the beauty brand founder, who was wearing the ultimate holiday party look. Lively styled herself in a long-sleeve blazer dress by Tamara Ralph Couture, which served as her set's foundation. Ivory and gold tweed stretched from the crewneck, beyond the stark white belt, to the mini's thigh-grazing hem.

Lively is more-so a midi-length lady, judging by her dresses this year. (See her leather shirt dress from Sergio Hudson in mid-October.) So, she elongated her blazer's hem with a matching calf-grazing skirt, also from Tamara Ralph Couture. Its waistband was buried beneath the long-sleeve's tweed, while semi-sheer tulle flared down and out. Stark white ostrich feathers decorated the entire asymmetrical skirt, before becoming more concentrated toward the end.

Blake Lively looked every bit a Holiday Barbie in Tamara Ralph couture. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Blake's exact look on the Tamara Ralph Fall 2025 Couture runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Gossip Girl alum hardly leaves her Tribeca townhome without a rare Chanel handbag in tow. On Monday, however, a logo-less crossbody bag gave her top flaps, minaudières, and clutches the evening off. Three-dimensional petals decorated the rectangular, envelope-style wallet. A silver crossbody strap continued her signature mixed-metal theme.

Next, Lively plucked crystalized PVC pumps from her Christian Louboutin-filled shoe rack. She's worn these specific red bottoms on repeat for years, but they looked good as new. Now, they're considered vintage and sell secondhand for upwards of $2,000. (Though the pop star-approved label offers similar, brand-new stilettos, too.)

The blazer's high neck allowed Lively to go necklace-free. She frosted herself in statement earrings and rings instead, including diamond floral-shaped button studs on either ear.

Extra points for her mixed-metal accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Feathers may be bold for the average fashion girl, but not Lively. Some of her most iconic looks feature feathery fringe. In 2017, the actor attended the Met Gala in a custom Atelier Versace gown. An ombré blue train made entirely of feathers juxtaposed her yellow gold chainlink bodice. During the It Ends With Us press tour, her penchant for feathers returned via a crimson-colored Tamara Ralph coat. It read Old Hollywood-inspired with a crystal mesh Fall 2024 Couture gown, also from the Australian designer.

Luckily for you, Marie Claire's style director, Sara Holzman, insists "luxe-looking feathers add a festive touch to any piece," whether that be a bold brooch or satin mini skirt. All this to say? Follow Lively's feather-clad lead at holiday parties this season and beyond.

Shop Feather Styles Inspired by Blake Lively