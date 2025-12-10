Cardi B is like the final boss of the bob haircut. Short haircuts have been trending all year, and we've seen people hit tons of red carpet events wearing them in a variety of ways, from the curly bob to the hydro bob to the flippy bob, yet somehow Cardi B, always the trendsetter, managed to come up with the most enticing take of them all: a neon green, angled bob.

Just over a month after giving birth to her fourth child (her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots), the Am I the Drama? rapper jumped right back into the swing of things and spent all of this past weekend celebrating Diggs's 32nd birthday. As expected, she pulled out all the stops in the beauty and fashion department and switched up her hair a handful of times. On one night, Cardi stepped out wearing a two-piece leather pants set featuring a plunging, zip-up halter top and high-waisted, lace-up pants. She paired the edgy outfit with a neon green wig that was cut into an asymmetrical blunt bob that was chin-length on one side and fell just above her shoulders on the other. The bob also featured two sets of bangs: one that extended across her forehead and a side bang that covered her right eye. As always, her hair was the work of her longtime hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez, who honestly deserves a raise at this point.

Cardi B is pretty consistent when it comes to playing around with different hair colors and lengths. Throughout the whole weekend, she cycled through at least three different colors and hairstyles, including an icy blue bob with blonde roots that she paired with a stunning jean maxi dress as well as a black beehive updo. Back in August, she unintentionally internet meme'd herself (for the thousandth time) when she showed up to court in Los Angeles wearing a series of hairstyles, from a jet black pixie cut to a long, platinum blonde wig styled in bombshell curls.

I can only imagine the kind of hair and makeup looks she's planning on pulling out when she goes on her first official tour next year—she is the drama after all. To copy Cardi's neon green bob (or to get something similar) read ahead for some products that might come in handy.