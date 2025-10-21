Last week was a fairytale for the Hadid sisters. First, both Gigi and Bella Hadid floated down the runway at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15. Three days later, they swapped supermodel lingerie for bridesmaid dresses at their older sister Alana Hadid's wedding.

On October 18, Alana Hadid married her now-husband Ross Williams in an intimate backyard ceremony. (Vogue Weddings, of course, captured the entire affair.) She said "I do" in a vintage Vivienne Westwood gown, courtesy of celebrity-beloved collector, Tab Vintage. Her sisters, on the other hand, went new. Gigi and Bella walked down the aisle—a.k.a. their father's garden steps—in olive green gowns.

Gigi wore Deme by Gabriella's Suzie Dress to start the procession. The $450 gown complemented her recent red carpet rotation. Delicately-draped pleats cascaded from the mock neck, beyond the long sleeves, to the floor-length hem. She topped one sleeve with a gold cuff bracelet, matching her oversize earrings.

Instagram Stories from Alana's special day revealed Bella wore not one, but two bridesmaid dresses. (She adores an outfit change, after all. See any of her press tours for proof.) First, she followed Gigi down the aisle in a four-figure gown from Raisa Vanessa. The halter-neck number was slightly more vibrant than Gigi's, without straying from Alana's olive color palette. Knowing Bella, she was drawn to its tiered ruffle train, which flowed gracefully with each step.

Raisa Vanessa Pistachio Green Chiffon Gown €3,605 at raisavanessa.com

The reception called for new looks—from both Alana and Bella. Believe it or not, Bella's second dress was even more affordable than Gigi's. She selected the $375 Tiffany Dress from Deme by Gabriella in the same earthy tint. It traded wrist-length sleeves for an off-the-shoulder neckline, which hugged her bust. The style—made of soft malai lycra—remained fitted until the asymmetrical skirt. Then, it turned subtly sheer.

While Gigi and Bella Hadid's bridesmaid dresses will inspire many a bridal party this season and beyond, the real focus of the evening was, of course, the bride. Speaking to Vogue, Alana Hadid detailed outfit changes including a Clio Peppiatt mini dress at the rehearsal and a Sandra Mansou dress at the after party. She told the outlet, "I definitely did a lot of looks. I’m 42 and waited a long time to get married!" All these outfits were worth the wait.