Dakota Johnson Starts Her Birthday Celebrations Early in a Flame Red Versace Latex Dress and a Vintage Dries Van Noten Robe

Taylor Swift and a $124,000 diamond necklace were the ideal accessories.

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Dakota Johnson Starts Her Birthday Celebrations Early in a Flame Red Versace PVC Dress and a Vintage Dries Van Noten Robe
(Image credit: Rosalind O' Connor/NBC via Getty Images/T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)
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To promote her new movie, Verity, Dakota Johnson took on hosting duties on Saturday Night Live on October 3. The actress was even joined by her friend Taylor Swift, who surprised fans in a Simkhai plaid mini dress.

As Johnson was hosting SNL just one day before her 37th birthday, she appeared to be getting into party mode with her outfit choices. Firstly, during her SNL monologue, the Fifty Shades of Grey star—who is styled by Kate Young—wore a vintage Versace mini dress made from flame red latex.

The skintight look hailed from the fashion house's Fall 2013 collection, per @dakotajohnsonscloset. The Materialists star wore a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti's Intriigo Mule 90 in Red Patent Leather, perfectly complementing her latex dress.

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Dakota Johnson Starts Her Birthday Celebrations Early in a Flame Red Versace PVC Dress and a Vintage Dries Van Noten Robe

Dakota Johnson hosting SNL in a vintage Versace latex dress.

(Image credit: Rosalind O' Connor/NBC via Getty Images/T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

Taylor Swift appears on SNL wearing a plaid mini dress from Simkhai

Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift on SNL.

(Image credit: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

For jewelry, the actress opted for Roberto Coin's $124,000 Wide Cobra Collar, paired with the designer's Cento Circle of Life Ring.

After SNL, Johnson was photographed arriving at the after-party wearing another vintage piece—an embroidered black robe dress from Dries Van Noten's Fall 2016 collection.

Dakota Johnson Starts Her Birthday Celebrations Early in a Flame Red Versace PVC Dress and a Vintage Dries Van Noten Robe

Dakota Johnson arriving at the SNL after-party.

(Image credit: Rosalind O' Connor/NBC via Getty Images/T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

Johnson accessorized her archival dress with a chainmail bag and a pair of black mesh heels. Clearly, the actress was more than ready for her SNL hosting gig, right down to her wardrobe choices.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.