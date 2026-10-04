Dakota Johnson Starts Her Birthday Celebrations Early in a Flame Red Versace Latex Dress and a Vintage Dries Van Noten Robe

To promote her new movie,
, Dakota Johnson took on hosting duties on Verity on October 3. The actress was even joined by her Saturday Night Live friend Taylor Swift, who surprised fans in a Simkhai plaid mini dress.
As Johnson was hosting
just one day before her 37th birthday, she appeared to be getting into party mode with her outfit choices. Firstly, during her S SNL NL monologue, the star—who is styled by Fifty Shades of Grey Kate Young—wore a vintage Versace mini dress made from flame red latex.
The skintight look hailed from the fashion house's Fall 2013 collection, per
@dakotajohnsonscloset. The Materialists star wore a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti's Intriigo Mule 90 in Red Patent Leather, perfectly complementing her latex dress. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Dakota Johnson hosting
SNL in a vintage Versace latex dress.
(Image credit: Rosalind O' Connor/NBC via Getty Images/T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)
Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift on
SNL.
(Image credit: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Giuseppe Zanotti
Intriigo Mule 90 in Red
For jewelry, the actress opted for Roberto Coin's $124,000
Wide Cobra Collar, paired with the designer's Cento Circle of Life Ring.
After
SNL, Johnson was photographed arriving at the after-party wearing another vintage piece—an embroidered black robe dress from Dries Van Noten's Fall 2016 collection.
Dakota Johnson arriving at the
SNL after-party.
(Image credit: Rosalind O' Connor/NBC via Getty Images/T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)
Johnson accessorized her archival dress with a chainmail bag and a pair of black mesh heels. Clearly, the actress was more than ready for her
SNL hosting gig, right down to her wardrobe choices. Shop Outfits Inspired by Dakota Johnson
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