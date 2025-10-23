Hopefully, Dakota Johnson will one day display her red carpet looks in a Met Gala-worthy exhibit. Should that time come, she'll need an entire floor dedicated to her naked dresses. According to a new interview, being the face of the trend is a badge of honor she wears with pride (and nothing else).

On October 21, Vogue Germany announced Johnson as the November cover star. In the photoshoot captured by Gregory Harris, she wore a range of covered-up, menswear-inspired suiting. In the interview, she brushed off a question over whether she dresses "too sexy." The naked dress trend is something she stands by even when she's not wearing it.

Dakota Johnson's affinity for a naked dresses expanded from the front row to the red carpet during her Gucci era. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I really don't care. I've been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them," she said. "Sometimes those dresses look good on me. There are some we've tried on that didn't look good at all. It depends on the shape, the finish, the color, and everything else."

Basically, if Johnson finds a look she "feels comfortable in," she will wear it. "It's fun to wear a sexy dress," she added.

Clearly, she's being truthful, because it's rare to see Johnson in an opaque piece. She even styled an illusion gown at her sister's wedding. Black lace lined the nude underlay of her gothic bridesmaid's gown, courtesy of Rodarte.

Dakota Johnson went viral in a transparent Gucci gown at the Caring for Women Dinner in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson's sultry side shines on the red carpet, however. Last month, she wore two sheer gowns within days of each other. First, on September 11, she made headlines in a black turtleneck gown from Gucci. It was entirely transparent, apart from floral lace embroidery. Matching satin lingerie from Fleur du Mal peeked through the mesh.

Give it up for the back of the dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A week later, Johnson popped up at the Zurich Film Festival wearing custom Gucci, once again. This time, she turned heads in a turtleneck ball gown, featuring a cobalt blue bodice. The actor went completely bra-less underneath the lace. Her petticoat drop-waist skirt, on the other hand, shocked fans for being opaque.

Later in September, Dakota returned to the red carpet in see-through Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson certainly isn't a naked dressing newbie. She's been at it for years, thanks to her relationship with Gucci. In 2021, former creative director Alessandro Michele dressed her in not much more than rhinestone fringe at the Venice Film Festival. Horizontal strands suspended from structured shoulder pads dangled down past her nude bodysuit, a plunging neckline, and a bejeweled illusion skirt.

With Michele now at Valentino (and Johnson as his newly-minted ambassador) expect an uptick in her see-through selects from a new house.

Back in 2021, Dakota shined at the Venice Film Festival wearing custom Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naked dressing aside, Johnson's Vogue Germany interview was every bit a tell-all. The Materialists actor revealed her favorite jeans (vintage Levi's), which clothes she stole from her mother, and how she wants her production company, TeaTime Pictures, to grow. She even gushed about Gucci, though her brand ambassadorship ended days ago. "I've had an incredible journey with Gucci. They've designed fantastic clothes for me, which has been a great joy," Johnson shared.

As for her relaxed rotation, Johnson described "her thing" as "vintage meets The Row." In Rome last June, she paired The Row's Soft Knot Sandals with a vintage Judith Leiber clutch.

Really, the takeaway from Dakota Johnson's latest interview is this: She'll wear what she wants, when she wants, and no one else can do a thing about it.