Dakota Johnson was certainly missed at Demna's surprise Gucci debut during Milan Fashion Week. However, like any devoted brand ambassador, she's supporting the label from afar. At the Zurich Film Festival, to be specific.

On September 25, Johnson interrupted your regularly-scheduled Fashion Month programming with her latest red carpet look. Her drop-waist Gucci gown was a most welcome interlude, of course. Stylist Kate Young—who's simultaneously dressing Scarlett Johansson in New York City—outfitted Johnson in a custom royal blue ballgown.

Don't be fooled by the turtleneck and long-sleeves: It was anything but modest. The entire lace bodice—from the neck to a below-the-hip waist—was partially sheer. It wasn't quite as risqué as her last naked dress from Gucci, which revealed her bra and thong. Still, she freed the nip. What started as a skintight style flared like a ballgown around her thighs. The skirt was equal parts voluminous and elongated. Johnson's heels remained a mystery, thanks to the floor-length tulle. But knowing the Materialists actor, Gucci supplied her footwear, too.

Dakota Johnson's naked dress streak continued with a subtly-sheer Gucci ballgown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once Johnson accepted the Golden Eye Award for her new rom-com, Splitsville, photographers caught a closer look at her jewels. As Roberto Coin's global ambassador, she had access to their entire catalog. This time, she swapped necklaces for statement rings.

According to the Italian brand, they featured diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, and tanzanite, all with unknown price tags. Judging by the Roberto Coin rings she wore at the Splitsville premiere last month, they're well beyond the five-figure range.

Dakota's Roberto Coin jewelry matched her drop-waist design. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities revived somewhat of a drop-waist renaissance this summer, especially on the red carpet. Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, and Daisy Edgar-Jones pulled off the silhouette at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Marie Claire first flagged the trend last summer, after it dominated Spring 2024 shows from Sandy Liang, Ferragamo, and Jil Sander, among others. Now that Johnson gave it a truly Gucci twist, expect another uptick in dropped waists this autumn.

