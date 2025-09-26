Dakota Johnson Gives the Drop-Waist Trend a Gucci Twist With a Semi-Sheer Gown
Another naked dress for the look books.
Dakota Johnson was certainly missed at Demna's surprise Gucci debut during Milan Fashion Week. However, like any devoted brand ambassador, she's supporting the label from afar. At the Zurich Film Festival, to be specific.
On September 25, Johnson interrupted your regularly-scheduled Fashion Month programming with her latest red carpet look. Her drop-waist Gucci gown was a most welcome interlude, of course. Stylist Kate Young—who's simultaneously dressing Scarlett Johansson in New York City—outfitted Johnson in a custom royal blue ballgown.
Don't be fooled by the turtleneck and long-sleeves: It was anything but modest. The entire lace bodice—from the neck to a below-the-hip waist—was partially sheer. It wasn't quite as risqué as her last naked dress from Gucci, which revealed her bra and thong. Still, she freed the nip. What started as a skintight style flared like a ballgown around her thighs. The skirt was equal parts voluminous and elongated. Johnson's heels remained a mystery, thanks to the floor-length tulle. But knowing the Materialists actor, Gucci supplied her footwear, too.
Once Johnson accepted the Golden Eye Award for her new rom-com, Splitsville, photographers caught a closer look at her jewels. As Roberto Coin's global ambassador, she had access to their entire catalog. This time, she swapped necklaces for statement rings.
According to the Italian brand, they featured diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, and tanzanite, all with unknown price tags. Judging by the Roberto Coin rings she wore at the Splitsville premiere last month, they're well beyond the five-figure range.
Celebrities revived somewhat of a drop-waist renaissance this summer, especially on the red carpet. Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, and Daisy Edgar-Jones pulled off the silhouette at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May.
Marie Claire first flagged the trend last summer, after it dominated Spring 2024 shows from Sandy Liang, Ferragamo, and Jil Sander, among others. Now that Johnson gave it a truly Gucci twist, expect another uptick in dropped waists this autumn.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.