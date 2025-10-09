What Books to Read, Based on Your Favorite Taylor Swift Era

The "English Teacher" of pop loves a good literary reference.

When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series "Buy the Book," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

Global popstar thing aside, Taylor Swift is an elite wordsmith. Throughout the years—or eras, as one might say—the self-proclaimed "English Teacher" to the Masses has moved us from the dancefloor to tears and back again, all with the line of a song. Swift’s dexterity for language, wielding metaphors with the ease of a seasoned poet, has been on full display since her debut in 2006. Her writing has only gotten better since.

Long before being a bookworm became cool again, Swift carried the torch for bibliophiles everywhere, packaging literary references alongside addictive beats and earthshattering instrumentals. From nods to The Great Gatsby in “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and Rebecca in “Tolerate It,” the Grammy winner has clearly done her assigned reading, and then some. That’s why, to celebrate the release of her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, we’ve compiled the books to read if you consider yourself a Swiftie—no matter which is your favorite of her eras. Whether you’re looking for a feel-good rom com, a messy love triangle, or a family epic, there’s something for every mood.

Below, check out the best books to read for every Taylor Swift era.

Books to Read if You Love Taylor Swift's Self-Titled Debut

Do you remember where you were when you first heard Taylor? No matter if you were at your fifth-grade graduation or a bachelorette party, chances are, you haven’t been the same since. These novels capture the hopeful whimsy and hometown heartbreak of Swift’s self-titled first album.

Books to Read if You Love Taylor Swift's 'Fearless'

Capturing the delicious fantasy of daydreaming about a crush—whether they’re royalty or run the local animal shelter—Fearless bursts with frothy effervescence (and, okay, some teenage angst). These novels flawlessly depict the album’s youthful essence.

Books to Read if You Love Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now'

Listen, it can take a lot to process a broken heart. Perhaps nearly just as difficult: growing up. Like Speak Now, Taylor’s third album, these novels feature unrequited love, long-lasting friendships, and a love triangle or two.

Books to Read if You Love Taylor Swift's 'Red'

Who hasn’t had feelings for someone totally wrong for them? Red, an album riddled with heart-wrenching ballads and dance-worthy breakup anthems, demonstrates that, even if the relationships don’t last, the stories you acquire absolutely will. This batch of books explores toxic entanglements, misunderstandings, and a retrospective on love gone bust.

Books to Read if You Love Taylor Swift's '1989'

Stockpiled with bangers, 1989 announced Swift as the pop force we all know and love. These books celebrate coming into your own and finally getting over your ex.

Books to Read if You Love Taylor Swift's 'Reputation'

What happens when you get locked in a very public feud with a frenemy? Well, if you’re Swift, you make an album about it. If you’re anybody else, you listen to it—a lot. These books are all about being in your villain era and more.

Books to Read if You Love Taylor Swift's 'Lover'

It’s amazing how one day you can be reeling from heartbreak and disappointment, and the next, you wake feeling an IOTA better. Imbued with a sense of acceptance, irony, and love (of course), Lover marked a new chapter for Swift. These books showcase heartache and healing, just like the album.

Books to Read if You Love Taylor Swift's 'folklore' and 'evermore'

Released during the early days of COVID, these companion albums gush with longing, nostalgia, and wonder. These books feature traditional family epics, turned on their heads by implementing creative new structures and toying with the classic form of the domestic novel.

Books to Read if You Love Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'

Songs on Midnights, a concept album informed by weird thoughts that keep you up at night (and more), oscillate between topics like fame, friendship, and retribution. Accordingly, these novels are all about resisting the norm and, maybe, getting even.

'The Tortured Poets Department'

Books to Read if You Love Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Whew, hello big feelings. If there’s one thing Swift can do, it’s craft a metaphor like nobody’s business. In her 2024 album, she shows off her chops while slinging razor-sharp one-liners. These novels feature shaky relationships, ringing prose, and a sprinkle of good-humored derision.

Books to Read if You Love Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'

She may be happy, but she’s not forgetting past slights. Swift's newest album is an amalgamation of lyrics paying homage to her newly minted fiancé, and a scathing reminder that she’s not one to be messed with. These novels feature high drama, some showbiz glitter, and perhaps a fairytale ending.

