Jennifer Lopez's Sky-High Platforms Perfectly Complement Her Wide-Leg Puddle-Hem Pants

As she prepares for the release of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer Lopez has been debuting her fall 2025 style, which is both cozy and ridiculously glamorous. While a cashmere cardigan goes with just about anything, only J.Lo could convince fans to wear sky-high platform heels on a casual night out.

On Saturday, October 11, Lopez was photographed leaving the Lincoln Center after watching a play. Making a case for monochrome fall dressing, the "On the Floor" singer paired wide-leg, puddle-hem linen pants in a neutral oatmeal shade with a matching cashmere cardigan from Brunello Cucinelli, adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Despite having a major puddle-hem, Lopez's pants didn't touch the ground on account of her sky-high platform sandals by Elie Saab.

Jennifer Lopez pairs wide-leg pants with sky-high platforms. (Image credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Brunello Cucinelli Wide-Leg Fluid Linen Twill Tailored Pants $1,950 at Bergdorf Goodman

Lopez's accessories also made quite the statement. A pair of Chloé's 0046 Octagonal Sunglasses in Gold, which feature ombre lenses, added a pop of color to the outfit. Finally, the singer carried a black crocodile-embossed leather clutch bag.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Lopez discussed her forthcoming role in Kiss of the Spider Woman. "I thought to myself: this is something I've wanted to do my whole life," she explained.

Lopez also shared her belief that embracing imagination can be healing. "And I think that's what art and music and movies...films do for people," she told the outlet. "You know, and especially in difficult times of their life, I know for me, it definitely has been that way."

