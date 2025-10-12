Jennifer Lopez's Sky-High Platforms Perfectly Complement Her Wide-Leg Puddle-Hem Pants
A cozy cashmere cardigan and a crocodile clutch bag completed the superstar's fall outfit.
As she prepares for the release of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer Lopez has been debuting her fall 2025 style, which is both cozy and ridiculously glamorous. While a cashmere cardigan goes with just about anything, only J.Lo could convince fans to wear sky-high platform heels on a casual night out.
On Saturday, October 11, Lopez was photographed leaving the Lincoln Center after watching a play. Making a case for monochrome fall dressing, the "On the Floor" singer paired wide-leg, puddle-hem linen pants in a neutral oatmeal shade with a matching cashmere cardigan from Brunello Cucinelli, adorned with Swarovski crystals.
Despite having a major puddle-hem, Lopez's pants didn't touch the ground on account of her sky-high platform sandals by Elie Saab.
Lopez's accessories also made quite the statement. A pair of Chloé's 0046 Octagonal Sunglasses in Gold, which feature ombre lenses, added a pop of color to the outfit. Finally, the singer carried a black crocodile-embossed leather clutch bag.
In an interview with CBS Mornings, Lopez discussed her forthcoming role in Kiss of the Spider Woman. "I thought to myself: this is something I've wanted to do my whole life," she explained.
Lopez also shared her belief that embracing imagination can be healing. "And I think that's what art and music and movies...films do for people," she told the outlet. "You know, and especially in difficult times of their life, I know for me, it definitely has been that way."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.