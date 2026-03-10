Photos of Zendaya's wedding dress remain under lock and key after news of her nuptials hit the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. But that doesn't mean you'll never see her in white. March 10's Louis Vuitton runway show revived her bridal era at Paris Fashion Week instead: Zendaya arrived in a white, bubble-hem skirt set, which looked fresh from a courthouse wedding.

It's been a minute since Zendaya's face card resurfaced in the press: seven months, to be exact, when she attended Louis Vuitton's Spring 2026 show last September. It's no wonder the maison's Fall 2026 collection (and monogram bags) brought her out of street style retirement, though.

Zendaya returned to Cour Carrée du Louvre in Paris in a circa-Spring 2026 two-piece, which just so happened to be all-white. (Stylist Law Roach knew what he was doing.) Just like on the runway, her front-row 'fit began with a fitted button-down. An elongated, extra-pointy collar, plus matching cuffs added visual interest to the workwear staple.

Zendaya returned to Louis Vuitton's front row after seven months, wearing white and a new wedding band. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, a thick black belt with silver hardware concealed the waistband of The Drama actor's stark white skirt. (On creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's Spring 2026 runway, a striped scarf doubled as a belt.) It appeared to be crafted from the same structured cotton as her top. What started as a thigh-grazing bubble skirt—a Spring 2025 trend only Zendaya could bring back for round two—cascaded into a high-low hem.

Pleated, petal-like strands added additional movement to the skirt's back. Without her signature So Kate stilettos from Christian Louboutin, the dress might've dragged on the Louvre's pavement. Thankfully, the familiar five-inch pumps were present and accounted for.

Zendaya found her rightful place in Louis Vuitton's front row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See her wedding whites on the Spring 2026 runway last September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's last Louis Vuitton show marked her engagement ring's Paris Fashion Week debut. Today, however, the five-carat sparkler from Jessica McCormack was noticeably missing. The button-back, east-west diamond traded places with two gemstone-less bands.

First, Zendaya slipped on the classic gold wedding band first seen with her minimalist outfit on Feb. 18. Zendaya layered Cartier's $4,200 Clash de Cartier Ring on top, instead of the estimated $120,000 trendsetter. It's unclear if the newlywed showcased her official wedding ring stack, or if she's flaunting her Cartier brand ambassador status. If the studded ring attends Zendaya's first The Drama premiere, then we'll know for sure.

The actor flaunted her new (rumored) wedding band from Cartier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cartier's same modular studs returned atop $5,550 hoop earrings and a matching $12,300 bracelet. To complement the mixed-metal nature of her ring stack, Zendaya styled Cartier's Love Unlimited Bracelet—the $9,400 bangle she wore for a The Drama photoshoot last week—in 18k yellow gold. Unlike the silver hoops, ring, and bracelet, her Love band is sold out online.

The Parisian sun reflected off of her Cartier jewels perfectly. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's longtime fans know she doesn't attend Fashion Month for just any runway show. Louis Vuitton is the only atelier that can count on her RSVP for the front row. She's been a face of the house for several years, fronting campaigns for its rare collaborations, and wearing bespoke Louis Vuitton gowns to awards shows and movie premieres.

Given Zendaya's allegiance, there's a chance Ghesquière was the brain behind her wedding gown. Louis Vuitton might never confirm or deny its involvement in Zendaya and Tom Holland's special day, however. They're one of Hollywood's most private couples. "It will probably be a wedding dress that nobody will ever see," Roach told Complex last May. "They [just] try to be as private as possible so there won't be a Vogue spread; there won't be pictures of the wedding."

Still, Zendaya wearing white to the Louis Vuitton fashion show filled the wedding dress-shaped hole in my heart. What about yours?