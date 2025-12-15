According to the trailer, Season 5 of Emily In Paris opens on Emily in Rome. The leading lady tells her new romantic interest, "I'm Roman now," before her first day of work in the Eternal City. But for the December 15 premiere, Emily and friends delivered a Parisian homecoming in head-to-toe designer, just like their characters would.

After this weekend's pitstop in Venice, Lily Collins led her co-stars into Le Grand Rex cinema. A crimson red backdrop served as a blank canvas to project the cast's red carpet looks, beginning with an Armani Privé-clad Collins. Stylist Andrew Mukamal outfitted her in a velvet plunge gown from the Couture Fall 2025 collection.

The homages to the late Giorgio Armani continued once Minnie Driver posed for photographers. Driver, who portrays Princess Jane (a new Season 5 character), looked every bit a royal in archival Giorgio Armani. Stylist Andrew Gelwicks helped her source a sequined column gown from the atelier's Fall 1998 runway show.

The premiere didn't require a specific dress code, but polished and Parisian was an overarching theme from actor to actor. While you await Season 5's release on Dec. 18 (that's right, they've done away with two-part drops), see all the best red carpet looks from the latest Emily In Paris premiere.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins would've made Emily proud in Armani Privé. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marking their second Emily In Paris season together, Collins and Mukamal reunited with Look 74 from the Armani Privé Fall 2025 Couture collection. Certain elements—including the crystalized bodice and bow-embellished hips—could've been custom-made for Emily. At the Venice premiere on Dec. 12, her sheer, Alessandra Rich Spring 2026 gown featured a similarly voluminous statement hip.

Ashley Park

Ashley Park looked every bit a movie star in Dolce & Gabbana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Park channeled her character Mindy's penchant for maximalism in a lingerie-inspired red gown from Dolce & Gabbana. The strapless style began with corset-like buttons, before sheer boning and lace paneling revealed her nude undergarments. Stylist Brad Goreski (who's simultaneously dressing Demi Moore) frosted Park's décolletage in a diamond choker necklace.

Phillippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Phillippine Leroy-Beaulieu was the picture of Parisian glamour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rumor has it, Phillippine Leroy-Beaulieu is most like her character, Sylvie, on the sartorial side. She's bold, glamorous, and subtly sensual, as proven by her lacy, long-sleeve little black dress. The scalloped style's pièce de résistance was the high-low train, which floated delicately behind her with each walk. Both the LBD and her polka-dot tights were partially transparent, contrary to her fur coat.

Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver made her Emily In Paris debut in archival Armani. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Driver honored the Maestro's mastery in a spaghetti-strap column dress, which debuted during Giorgio Armani's Fall 1998 show. Eye-catching silver sequins embroidered the entire floor-grazing find. The Good Will Hunting star kept additional sparklers to a minimum, only adding diamond studs and a matching bangle.

Lucien Laviscount

Lucien Laviscount's smile was contagious on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucien Laviscount's million-dollar smile took center stage at the Season 5 premiere (just as it does on-screen). He paired it with an ivory button-down, flared black trousers, and a burgundy velvet blazer, which complemented Collins's similar festive finish.

Paul Forman

Paul Forman gave a classic all-black suit a subtle Parisian flair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like Laviscount, Paul Forman proved he's a fashion guy through and through in a Balmain Resort 2026 suit. Stylist Jordan Dorso coupled the cropped blazer—crystalized into a herringbone pattern—with slightly-baggy trousers, also in black. He traded the model's leather opera gloves for Tiffany & Co. jewels.