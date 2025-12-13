Lily Collins's Schiaparelli Haute Couture Dress Is Adorned With Feathers and Petals
The 'Emily in Paris' season 5 photocall was a seriously sophisticated affair.
The fifth season of Emily in Paris returns to Netflix in December 2025, and it appears as though star Lily Collins is ready to bring the drama. On Friday, December 12, the actress posed in Venice, Italy, for the hit TV show's season 5 photocall, opting for a luxurious Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress for the occasion.
Emily in Paris's titular character is known for her distinctive style, but Collins brought her own vibe to the launch event. The Windfall actress opted for a pearl gray bustier dress from Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry. Constructed from duchess satin ribbons, covered in fabric petals and feathers, and featuring an asymmetric hem, Collins's outfit was simply jaw-dropping.
She accessorized the strapless dress with Cartier D'amour Stud Earrings, a rhinestone and pink pearl choker necklace, and a pair of Schiaparelli pointed-toe satin mules.
The actress posted about her chic outfit on Instagram, captioning her carousel of snaps, "What Venetian dreams are made of..." Collins was styled by Andrew Mukamal, who famously worked with Margot Robbie on her iconic Barbie press tour looks.
As for what Emily in Paris fans can expect from new episodes, Collins told People, "There's just something about Emily—her search for adventure and new experiences—that speaks to all of us." She continued, "I think what I love the most about Emily is that she always follows her heart—whether that's from Chicago, to Paris, and now Rome."
