All the Can't-Miss Red Carpet Looks at the 2026 BRIT Awards

From Olivia Dean's custom Loewe dress to Harry Styles's Chanel suit.

Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News
Olivia Dean attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England
(Image credit: JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Celebrities brought their A-game to the 2026 BRIT Awards red carpet, leaving London in favor of Manchester, U.K., for the very first time. While Taylor Swift skipped the 2026 BRIT Awards, a smorgasbord of singers—including Lola Young, Olivia Dean, and Harry Styles—showcased their style at the prestigious event.

Dean and Young lead the list of nominees, with each artist receiving an impressive five nominations at the 2026 BRIT Awards. In fact, the pair are even competing against one another for Song of the Year, British Artist of the Year, and Best Pop Act.

The BRIT Awards offer celebrities a chance to have a little fun with their personal style—such as the Spice Girls delivering their personality-based looks for their 1997 performance at the ceremony. But that doesn't preclude attendees from wearing custom designer outfits and surprising vintage pulls. Here, we round up all of the can't-miss red carpet looks at this year's BRIT Awards.

Olivia Dean wearing custom Loewe

Celebrities on the red carpet at the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester

Olivia Dean arrives at the 2026 BRIT Awards wearing a custom Loewe strapless yellow dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Jade Thirlwall wearing custom Off-White

Celebrities on the red carpet at the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester

Jade Thirlwall arrives at the 2026 BRIT Awards wearing a custom Off-White gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Maya Jama

Celebrities on the red carpet at the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester

Maya Jama arrives at the 2026 BRIT Awards wearing a white sequin gown.

(Image credit:  Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Harry Styles wearing Chanel

Celebrities on the red carpet at the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester

Harry Styles arrives at the 2026 BRIT Awards wearing a pinstripe suit by Chanel.

(Image credit:  Zak Hussein/Billboard via Getty Images)

Tems

Celebrities on the red carpet at the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester

Tems arrives at the 2026 BRIT Awards wearing a white lace strapless gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images/JMEnternational)

Rosalía wearing Chanel

Celebrities on the red carpet at the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester

Rosalía arrives at the 2026 BRIT Awards wearing a feathered Chanel gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Ella Thomas

Celebrities on the red carpet at the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester

Ella Thomas arrives at the 2026 BRIT Awards wearing a white halter gown.

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Lola Young wearing M by Macy Grimshaw

Celebrities on the red carpet at the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester

Lola Young arrives at the 2026 BRIT Awards wearing a strapless top with metallic pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer wearing Celine

Celebrities on the red carpet at the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer coordinate their outfits on the 2026 BRIT Awards red carpet.

(Image credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Rosé wearing Saint Laurent

Ros&amp;eacute; attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England

Rosé arrives at the 2026 BRIT Awards wearing an asymmetrical black dress.

(Image credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
TOPICS
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.