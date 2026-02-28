All the Can't-Miss Red Carpet Looks at the 2026 BRIT Awards
From Olivia Dean's custom Loewe dress to Harry Styles's Chanel suit.
Celebrities brought their A-game to the 2026 BRIT Awards red carpet, leaving London in favor of Manchester, U.K., for the very first time. While Taylor Swift skipped the 2026 BRIT Awards, a smorgasbord of singers—including Lola Young, Olivia Dean, and Harry Styles—showcased their style at the prestigious event.
Dean and Young lead the list of nominees, with each artist receiving an impressive five nominations at the 2026 BRIT Awards. In fact, the pair are even competing against one another for Song of the Year, British Artist of the Year, and Best Pop Act.
The BRIT Awards offer celebrities a chance to have a little fun with their personal style—such as the Spice Girls delivering their personality-based looks for their 1997 performance at the ceremony. But that doesn't preclude attendees from wearing custom designer outfits and surprising vintage pulls. Here, we round up all of the can't-miss red carpet looks at this year's BRIT Awards.
Olivia Dean wearing custom Loewe
Jade Thirlwall wearing custom Off-White
Maya Jama
Harry Styles wearing Chanel
Tems
Rosalía wearing Chanel
Ella Thomas
Lola Young wearing M by Macy Grimshaw
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer wearing Celine
Rosé wearing Saint Laurent
