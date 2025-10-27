Miley Cyrus Styles a Saint Laurent Trench Coat as a Surprisingly Edgy Dress
Her select for 'Vogue' World: Hollywood came straight off the runway.
If Taylor Swift's latest era is marked by cabaret-inspired glitz, Miley Cyrus's is leather jackets and little black dresses. The pop star has been leaning into the look since she first kicked off her Something Beautiful press tour last winter. She started off strong, with leather jackets from Saint Laurent and Alaïa.
Though different in coloring, the two shared one very important detail: barrel-style statement sleeves. As Cyrus would effectively prove, the 1980s-inspired design detail is the secret to making any garment look edgy. And it's a rule she applied just yesterday, while attending the Vogue World: Hollywood fashion show.
On Oct. 26 the "End of the World" singer sat front row at the Los Angeles event. She sported a knee-length trench coat in inky black leather from Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2026 runway. Its statement sleeves, combined with a waist-snatching belt, made the piece look decidedly punk—something rarely said about trench coats, generally.
Cyrus was seated next to Hailey Bieber, who was also wearing leather. Her interpretation, however, hailed from the Mugler catwalk and featured a pencil silhouette, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a leather rosette.
While Bieber's look was all about elegant minimalism, Cyrus's was over-the-top and theatrical. The star styled her own leather number with a matching conductor hat and gloves, as well as a pair of needle-nose Saint Laurent pumps. (Bieber wore a similar YSL pair, but with your standard proportions.)
