During Burberry's Fall 2025 show, Lila Moss closed out London Fashion Week in Look 11: an oversize skirt set, leather riding boots, and pearls. This season, however, Moss traded the catwalk for the front row. The model accepted Burberry's Spring 2026 invite, taking her seat next to Raye, Olivia Dean, and Alexa Chung.

For one night only, Buckingham Palace's Perks Field belonged to Burberry and its 57-piece collection. (Creative director Daniel Lee returned to the private grounds after a decade of opting for museums and East London parks instead.) Before the presentation began, celebrity guests posed for photographers underneath a tent hand-painted to mimic a blue sky.

Moss looked every bit the Burberry girl in the brand's ultimate formula: a trench coat and a checked piece. The khaki topper wasn't your average Burberry trench, however. It was missing rolled-up sleeves, a waist tie, and peek-a-boo tartan lining—because the coat cut off around her biceps. All that remained were padded shoulders, two double-breasted buttons, and the hint of oversize lapels.

Lila Moss dressed for a day in London, starring a short trench and plaid pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moss's makeshift shawl ensured the rest of her outfit received a close-up. In true It-girl form, she paired the outerwear with a thigh-length black dress. Blink and you'll miss the monochrome plaid print atop its column silhouette. Semi-sheer black tights filled the empty space between her luxe LBD and footwear.

The 22-year-old was one of the only A-list attendees without a handbag in tow. Instead of a plaid purse, Burberry's trademark pattern materialized on her slingback pumps. The beige, black, white, and red kitten heels were equal parts pointy and short. They appeared to be the same height as Hailey Bieber's Toteme flip-flops, minus the peep-toe feature.

Burberry Check Dame Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $790 at Nordstrom

It wouldn't be a proper Burberry soirée without a few more trench coats. Alexa Chung followed Moss's lead in a similar khaki coat, except hers stretched beyond her knees. She kept it closed, relying on her accessories to spruce up her autumnal look. The only difference between Moss and Chung's outfit formulas? The tan in her shoes was actually olive green. Plus, Chung's heels were slightly taller.

Alexa Chung matched Lila's energy in almost-identical separates. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Moss is reviving her Fashion Month schedule from February, she's en route to Milan Fashion Week as we speak. Last season, she walked in Versace's Fall 2025 show, which marked Donatella Versace's final collection as creative director. Perhaps she'll attend Versace's Spring 2026 show on September 26. Will she walk the runway or watch from the sidelines? You'll have to wait and see.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Styles Inspired by Lila Moss