Every time my fiancé compliments my summer date night outfit, I tell him which fashion girl-in-love inspired it. First, I took cues from Gigi Hadid's butter yellow pants. Last weekend, Taylor Swift brought my unseasonal velvet dress out of storage. Now, I'm making a reservation just to channel Sarah Pidgeon's rumored off-duty date outfit with Joe Alwyn.

Yes, Swifties, you read that right. That Joe Alwyn was spotted with Pidgeon in New York City on June 13. The evening wasn't as elevated as Swift and Travis Kelce's trip to Broadway that same night—and neither was the dress code. Still, Pidgeon's jeans outfit would've made Alwyn fall for her right then and there (hypothetically, of course).

Earlier this month, Sarah Pidgeon styled a leather look in NYC, without Joe Alwyn. (Image credit: Getty Images)

People's exclusive photos captured the Love Story star in a white racerback tank top, Kylie Jenner's go-to for dates with Timothée Chalamet. Much like Jenner, she gave the VIP hero item a noughties twist with ultra-low-rise jeans. Initially, the mid-wash pair started as skinny as cigarette denim, before flaring slightly around her black, suede ballet flats.

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If their short block heels look familiar, that's because Kaia Gerber designed them with her favorite French footwear brand, Repetto. She's yet to style the sold-out, $495 pair on a date with her boyfriend, Lewis Pullman, though.

Next, Balenciaga's Le City Bag third-wheeled Pidgeon's walk with Alwyn. The actor chose the medium size in black, crinkle-textured leather, which she showcased in a recent Fall 2026 campaign with the Pierpaolo Piccioli-led label. Le City's slouchy, lived-in silhouette, long zipper tassels, and silver studs made the It bag significantly edgier than Pidgeon's Balenciaga Rodeo. Regardless, it looked so effortlessly grunge with low-rise jeans. Back in the early 2000s, Kate Moss stacked her original Balenciaga City over almost identical denim.

Balenciaga Le City Bag Medium in Black $2,990 at balenciaga.com

Pidgeon and Alwyn have yet to comment on their connection, including whether or not it's romantic. However, each new sighting sends a wave of déjà vu down my spine. It seems the two took a page out of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's Big Book of Public, But Mostly Private Dating.

Months before Kravitz debuted her unmissable engagement ring, they soft-launched their relationship with equally-cool off-duty outfits. Last September, they matched each other's energy in neutral T-shirts and straight-leg jeans. By March 2026, they doubled up on the barn jacket trend.

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Surprisingly, Pidgeon and Alwyn already share the same taste in jeans: straight-leg, but not too skinny. If they're anything like Styles and Kravitz, they'll graduate to identical denim shades in no time.

TOPICS Joe Alwyn