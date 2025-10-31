Hailey Bieber Pauses Her Saint Laurent Streak for $90 Gap Jeans and a Vintage Gucci Bamboo Bag
It's HB-core at its finest.
Hailey Bieber, a longtime Saint Laurent ambassador, cosplayed a Dior girl on Halloween eve. In lieu of an elaborate costume (like Demi Lovato as Poot), Bieber turned her Oct. 30 off-duty outfit into a multi-designer showdown, beginning with a vintage Dior crewneck.
After WSJ. Magazine's 2025 Innovator Awards, Bieber wasted no time jetting back to L.A. to re-join the street style scene. Her leather jacket streak took the afternoon off—she popped on an oversize Christian Dior Sports sweatshirt, instead. There's a chance Bieber sourced the emerald green pull-over in New York City earlier this week. Secondhand store Treasures of NYC just sold the '90s find for $510.
The crew-neck complemented her trusty Gap jeans with ease. Bieber styled the Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans for the first time this month. With over seven rewears under its belt, Bieber's wide-leg denim was all but tailored to her.
Now that Bieber's has returned to the flip-flop-friendly weather of California, she swapped out her leather loafers for The Row's City Thongs. Until now, the $890 sandals had been starting to collect dust—her last flip-flop sighting was on Oct. 13, alongside a pair of Fila sweatpants and a leather jacket. It's been her longest hiatus since last spring, but now, the dynamic duo (read: Bieber and her favorite shoes) has been reunited.
Bieber's arm, however, was noticeably absent of The Row. She debuted a new addition to her expansive handbag collection: a bowling bag, in black leather. Gucci's signature bamboo handle made it feel a touch more maximalist than her The Row counterparts. It appeared to be vintage (Gucci's bamboo bags of today are significantly smaller).
It's rare to see Bieber in Gucci or Dior, but stylist Molly Dickson has helped Bieber track down collector's items from both labels on occasion. Most recently, in late September, she turned heads in a vintage Dior by John Galliano fur jacket, circa-Fall 1999. A few weeks later, Bieber paired a leather midi skirt with knee-high boots—both from Tom Ford's Gucci era.
