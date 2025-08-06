Rhode is finally coming to Sephora. Sometime in fall 2025, you can shop Hailey Bieber's beloved blushes and lip tints at your nearest store. That's a move worth celebrating in back-to-back vintage looks, according to Bieber and her longtime stylist, Dani Michelle.

Bieber arrived at a manager's-only Sephora event on August 5 to toast her expansion, looking every bit the CEO in vintage Dior. (She immediately posed for an Instagram pic.) Each piece was equally form-fitting, from the shoulder-padded blazer to the thigh-length mini skirt. Michelle has yet to clarify the outfit's year and season, but there's a chance it hails from a '90s collection, given Bieber's affinity for the decade. The model accessorized with pointy pumps, also in ivory to match the skirt set.

Hailey Bieber was all smiles in vintage Dior. (Image credit: @rhode)

Once fans arrived at the Sephora soirée a few hours later, Bieber took center stage during the presentation. While her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, painted her face, Bieber sat back and relaxed in her second vintage find, this time from Valentino Spring 1997. She sourced California consignment boutique Villa Amour Vintage for a black button-down blouse with wooden buttons and frilly hems.

Instead of the mini skirt it came with, Bieber went with her trusty Magda Butrym capri pants: the bottoms that started the trend back in April. Saint Laurent Babylon Mules, which retail for $1,100, finished her on-stage set.

A few hours later, Hailey took center stage in vintage Valentino. (Image credit: @rhode)

At this point, Villa Amour Vintage is one of Bieber's signature spots for vintage shopping. She's been a repeat customer since early 2022, picking from their vast selection of Saint Laurent, Valentino, Versace, and more.

Earlier this summer, Bieber visited Miami in a red mini dress and a neon green sweater, which debuted on the Versace Fall/Winter 1996 Couture catwalk. Like most Villa Amour picks, the duo looked good as new.

In May 2025, she went viral in a vintage Versace set from Villa Amour Vintage. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Fans suspect Bieber will embark on a mini press tour ahead of the Sephora launch. (She's done so for her peptide lip treatment releases in the past.) If that's the plan, her latest looks set a high bar—one that Bieber and Michelle will surpass in spades.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Styles Inspired by Hailey Bieber