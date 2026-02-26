Queen Mary Channels Carrie Bradshaw—and Princess Kate—in Bold Yellow Manolos

Manolo Blahnik's crystal-trimmed Hangisi pumps became burned into the popular imagination when Carrie Bradshaw wore them on her wedding day to Mr. Big in the first Sex and the City movie, sending scores of fans to buy their own pair. But millennial brides aren't the only ones who can't get enough of the iconic shoe, as Queen Mary of Denmark proved on Wednesday, February 25.

The Danish queen has served as patron of the Danish Psychiatric Foundation for two decades, and she celebrated the organization's 30th anniversary in a navy outfit with pops of sunny yellow. Wearing a navy Red Valentino dress with a pleated skirt and jewel-trimmed collar, Mary viewed an exhibit titled "Elephant in Space," which featured painted elephant sculptures by 30 Danish artists.

The Psychiatric Foundation's event was centered on "talking about the elephant in the room," and Queen Mary coordinated with the colorful sculptures' bold hues with her yellow heels.

Queen Mary gave her navy outfit a pop of color with yellow heels and a matching clutch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Mary viewed an exhibit of elephant sculptures at Moltke's Palace in Copenhagen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 105 Crystal-Embellished Satin Pumps $1,450 at NET-A-PORTER

Manolo Blahnik's Hangisi pumps feature a 4-inch heel and a crystal buckle detail at the toe, and Mary matched her shoes to her bright yellow YSL clutch.

Queen Mary isn't the only royal to have worn Carrie Bradshaw's famous wedding shoes in a different color. Princess Kate loved the classic pumps so much that she chose to be immortalized in them, with the royal wearing the green Hangisi shoe in a 2022 portrait of the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge painted by British artist Jamie Coreth.

Artist Jamie Coreth poses with his painting of Prince William and Princess Kate at its 2022 unveiling, with Kate pictured in green Manolo Blahnik pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker wears her character Carrie Bradshaw's Manolo Blahnik wedding shoes while filming a scene with actor Willie Garson in And Just Like That. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the painting, the Princess of Wales wears a shimmering green dress by the now-defunct brand The Vampire's Wife along with an emerald green version of the beloved Manolos.

Unfortunately, the Princess of Wales has never actually worn the shoes IRL, but there's always hope.