Queen Mary Channels Carrie Bradshaw—and Princess Kate—in Bold Yellow Manolos
The Danish queen gave her navy outfit a pop of color with 'Sex and the City'-approved heels.
Manolo Blahnik's crystal-trimmed Hangisi pumps became burned into the popular imagination when Carrie Bradshaw wore them on her wedding day to Mr. Big in the first Sex and the City movie, sending scores of fans to buy their own pair. But millennial brides aren't the only ones who can't get enough of the iconic shoe, as Queen Mary of Denmark proved on Wednesday, February 25.
The Danish queen has served as patron of the Danish Psychiatric Foundation for two decades, and she celebrated the organization's 30th anniversary in a navy outfit with pops of sunny yellow. Wearing a navy Red Valentino dress with a pleated skirt and jewel-trimmed collar, Mary viewed an exhibit titled "Elephant in Space," which featured painted elephant sculptures by 30 Danish artists.
The Psychiatric Foundation's event was centered on "talking about the elephant in the room," and Queen Mary coordinated with the colorful sculptures' bold hues with her yellow heels.
Manolo Blahnik's Hangisi pumps feature a 4-inch heel and a crystal buckle detail at the toe, and Mary matched her shoes to her bright yellow YSL clutch.
Queen Mary isn't the only royal to have worn Carrie Bradshaw's famous wedding shoes in a different color. Princess Kate loved the classic pumps so much that she chose to be immortalized in them, with the royal wearing the green Hangisi shoe in a 2022 portrait of the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge painted by British artist Jamie Coreth.
In the painting, the Princess of Wales wears a shimmering green dress by the now-defunct brand The Vampire's Wife along with an emerald green version of the beloved Manolos.
Unfortunately, the Princess of Wales has never actually worn the shoes IRL, but there's always hope.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.