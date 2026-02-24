Hailey Bieber Makes This Spring 2026 Lingerie Trend Look Like a Daydream

If Hailey Bieber has any say in setting Spring 2026 fashion trends, daytime lingerie trend is going to be a front-runner. Judging by her stylist, Dani Michelle's February 24 Instagram post, Bieber is getting a head start on her agenda: She just coupled a lacy camisole with two of Spring 2026's hottest ticket items.

The Rhode founder's latest outfit snap didn't scream "I'm Hailey Bieber" like this month's naked Wuthering Heights premiere gown or her vintage Versace pull. Instead, she looked every bit an Italian girl on the go in a matching set from Magda Butrym. Together, the $935 Lingerie-Inspired Camisole and $820 Slip Skirt retails for $1,755. But the cami's spaghetti-slip straps, V-shaped, bias-cut neckline, and ivory lace trim evoked the charm of vintage nighties. An itty-bitty elastic waistband created a soft peplum effect, before the neckline's lace returned along the hip-grazing hem.

Hailey Bieber posed for an Instagram pic in a lingerie-inspired skirt set. (Image credit: @danixmichelle)

Only half of the cream-colored skirt made it in frame, but still, it deserves a proper shoutout. Bieber's midi was quite literally made to be worn with the camisole. What's more, Magda Butrym layered another lace-only slip between the under- and outer-lays, "adding delicacy and movement," per the description.

Magda Butrym Mid-Length Slip Skirt With Lace-Trimmed Hem in Cream $820 at magdabutrym.com

Trending accessories are the key to elevating any lingerie-esque look— Bieber's too. This time, she tucked black oval sunglasses into a white, pointelle take on the triangle hair scarf trend. Unlike cashmere scarves in Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner's closets, it was seemingly crafted from lightweight eyelet linen. (Perfect for warming temperatures.) Bieber helped pioneer the bandana-inspired fad two winters ago, so it's only right that she's reviving it for Spring 2026.

To finish, Bieber stuffed her essentials into her fourth Chanel by Matthieu Blazy handbag: a leather top-flap purse, featuring elongated shoulder straps and Chanel's twist-lock "double-C" closure. Her exact black bag isn't widely shoppable yet (unless you have Michelle on speed dial). But Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, Olivia Dean, and Bieber have been building Chanel-clad anticipation for its Spring 2026 release.

White underwear-leaning looks like Bieber's had a starring role on Spring 2026 runways. Magda Butrym led the charge with the Rhode founder's slip skirt, except her camisole traded places with a peekaboo bra and a corseted peplum top. Similarly, bras and high-rise underwear emerged from beneath sheer dresses on Aje, Giambattista Valli, Cecilie Bahnsen, and Blumarine's runways. That said, Bieber didn't have to attend any of the aforementioned shows to get the memo.

Bieber's slip skirt debuted on Magda Butrym's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Similar lightweight looks appeared on Aje's runway, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Even Giambattista Valli's gowns got the lingerie memo. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Cecilie Bahnsen put a Copenhagen spin on the trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Blumarine's lingerie looks were especially ethereal. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

February isn't quite underwear-as-outerwear season just yet, but take it from Bieber: Now's the time to start shopping the Spring 2026 trend. That way, when lingerie-friendly weather finally returns, you—and your fresh-from-the-rack sets—can hit the street style scene running.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Lingerie Skirt Sets Inspired by Hailey Bieber