The Fashion Awards haven't hosted Sienna Miller since 2013, when the annual ceremony was known as the British Fashion Awards. On December 1, she finally RSVP'd "yes" for the first time in a more than decade. How could she say no to British creative director Sarah Burton and her latest Givenchy line?

A month after the CFDA Awards, fashion's elite reunited at the Royal Albert Hall to raise funds for the British Fashion Council Foundation’s grant and education program. Before Simone Rocha, Chopova Lowena, Burton, and more competed for Womenswear Designer of the Year, style muses posed for photographers on the blue carpet.

Miller was one of the first to arrive, casting her vote for Sarah Burton's Givenchy. She tracked down Look 37 from Givenchy's Spring 2026 show: a sheer white gown, which debuted less than two months ago. The floor-length dress began with a split balconette bodice, its empire Bridgerton-esque waistline was slightly more opaque than her skirt. Textured, pleated tulle took over from the under-bust beyond the unfinished hem. The see-through white skirt revealed matching peekaboo underwear in a low-rise, bikini silhouette.

Sienna Miller made headlines with a single step-and-repeat at the 2025 Fashion Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miller took styling cues directly from the runway model, who paired the naked dress with bubbled pearl earrings. Instead of burgundy fringed sandals, the actor chose the ivory colorway. They were nearly invisible underneath Miller's toe-grazing skirt. (Her statement sandals debuted just two Spring 2026 looks later, alongside another nip-freeing tulle gown.) To ensure all eyes went to her Givenchy gown, Miller opted out of a purse, bracelets, or rings. Her metallic silver manicure was a perfect shade match to her earrings, however.

A model wore Sienna Miller's sheer gown during the Givenchy Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Burton on the nominees list, it's no surprise she dressed multiple A-listers at the 2025 Fashion Awards, including Cate Blanchett. The Oscar winner walked arm-in-arm with Burton, while wearing a custom reimagining of Look 46 from Givenchy's Spring 2026 collection. Blanchett's stylist Elizabeth Stewart worked with the designer to transform the suit-inspired pantsuit into an off-the-shoulder gown.

Sarah Burton and Cate Blanchett were nearly inseparable at the Royal Albert Hall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burton's second show for Givenchy deserves a Fashion Award of its own. More than 10 celebrities have sourced the 51-piece Spring 2026 collection since its debut at Paris Fashion Week this fall. Reese Witherspoon, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson, and Elle Fanning were some of its initial supporters, but judging by Miller's look, they won't be the last.