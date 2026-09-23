The annual Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program brought Hollywood’s biggest names—and plenty of tweed, quilting, and double Cs—to Manhattan on September 22. Halle Berry, Regina King, H.E.R., Misty Copeland, Emmy Rossum, Michelle Monaghan, and more descended on Locanda Verde for the 11th annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon.
Hosted by Chanel and Tribeca Enterprises co-founder Jane Rosenthal, the event kicked off the initiative’s three-day workshop supporting emerging women and non-binary filmmakers. The program pairs emerging talent with established directors, producers, actors, and other industry creatives for mentorship before participants pitch their projects to a jury. The guest list reflected the program’s emphasis on talent both in front of and behind the camera. Directors Patty Jenkins and Celine Song were among those in attendance, as was Marty Supreme costume designer Miyako Bellizzi.
Since launching in 2015, Through Her Lens has developed 50 short films and fully financed 10 winning projects. “Talent has never been the problem. Access is,” Rosenthal told the room while reflecting on why the program remains necessary more than a decade after its launch. “For years we talked about giving women a seat at the table. I don’t think a seat is enough anymore. We need our own f*cking tables.”
Rosenthal also urged the women in the room to pay it forward. “When I look around the room, I see women who understand that opportunity comes with responsibility. If someone opens a door for you, hold it open for the woman behind you and keep it open for the woman in front of you,” she said. “If you have the power to say yes, use it. If you hear a voice nobody else is hearing yet, listen to it harder.”
The afternoon also doubled as a belated birthday celebration for Rosenthal, who turned 70 the day before. After remarks from her daughters, Tribeca co-founder and Locanda Verde partner Robert De Niro briefly popped in to lead the room in a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
Naturally, a luncheon hosted by Chanel came with its own unofficial dress code. Patterned jackets, flap bags, and two-tone shoes all made appearances, though many guests put a downtown New York spin on the house codes, with plenty of jean looks. Chanel ambassador Riley Keough went effortlessly cool in head-to-toe denim, while this year’s jury members Berry and King made the case for the ladylike jacket. Below, see the best Chanel looks from the 2026 Through Her Lens luncheon.
Riley Keough
Leave it to Riley Keough to make a Chanel luncheon feel decidedly less “ladies who lunch.” The house ambassador arrived in a matching denim-blue set layered over a white tank. The low-rise trousers fell into a relaxed, puddling hem, perfectly framing the red-and-black cap-toe shoes peeking out underneath.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Halle Berry
Through Her Lens juror Halle Berry made a convincing case for pairing a lady jacket with jeans. She wore a cropped, stand-collar style—which opened Matthieu Blazy’s debut Spring 2026 Chanel show (then styled with matching trousers)—with wide-leg denim and a brown leather handbag.
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum went straight for the Chanel classics. The Furious actor paired a peplum look featuring double sleeves in the brand's signature tweed with an equally recognizable flap bag.
Regina King
Regina King kept things elegant in a collarless black blazer from Chanel’s Spring 2026 collection, paired with coordinating trousers. The actor and director broke up the monochrome palette with a flash of burgundy at her feet.
Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan was in full bloom in a floral maxi dress with a high neckline, cinched cuffs, and a romantic, fluid silhouette. With every step, the hem revealed a glimpse of her slingback kitten heels.
Sarah Catherine Hook
Monaghan’s White Lotus co-star Sarah Catherine Hook, meanwhile, took Chanel in a more casual direction. She teamed a black funnel-neck jacket with paneled jeans, a quilted black bag, and pointed-toe shoes.
H.E.R
One of this year’s Through Her Lens conversation leaders, H.E.R. brought her signature ’70s cool to Chanel in a white tweed trench coat detailed with decorative buttons. A burgundy mini flap bag with a top handle added a rich hit of fall color against the creamy jacket and light-wash denim.
Chloe Fineman
Chloe Fineman started with a classic Chanel combination—a black pencil skirt, flap bag, and loafer-like pumps from the fall 2026 collection—then added edge with a cropped leather jacket. The result landed somewhere between Paris Right Bank sophistication and downtown New York cool.
Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland returned to the Chanel fold in a black jacket finished with a Peter Pan collar and crisp white piping, paired with slim-fit jeans. The ballerina has become a familiar face at the house’s arts-focused events, from previous Through Her Lens luncheons to the Chanel-supported BAAND Together Dance Festival.
Uncut Gems costume designer and one of the program’s 2026 Conversation Leaders, Miyako Bellizzi, dipped into Chanel's Spring 2026 collection for a patterned skirt with a thigh-high slit. Rather than leaning into its dressed-up potential, she grounded it with a simple black T-shirt and classic Chanel slingbacks.
Rosanna Arquette
In a nod to the late Gloria Steinem, whom Rosenthal also honored in her remarks, Rosanna Arquette wore a black T-shirt with one of the feminist trailblazer’s most famous phrases: “Women Grow More Radical With Age.” The actor dressed up the graphic tee with a white blazer covered in floral and butterfly motifs, letting the message remain the centerpiece.
Irina Grechko is a New York-based writer and editor covering fashion, culture, and travel. She is currently the interim senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for the section.
In addition to Marie Claire, Irina's most recent work has appeared in publications like Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, EE72, Fashionista, Who What Wear, Surface, and more. Prior to that, Irina served as fashion director at Refinery29, where she oversaw news, features, and commerce for the fashion vertical. Before that, she was the deputy editor at Nylon, covering fashion, beauty, wellness, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle.
When she’s not reporting on the latest runway trend or interviewing a source, she can usually be found planning her next trip.