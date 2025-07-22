Jennifer Lawrence Styles Her The Row Outfit With the Cord Necklace That Kickstarted the Trend

Jennifer Lawrence appears to be vying for an editor role, because she's already channeled two Marie Claire trend reports so far this month. First, she gave the scarf-belt hybrid a go on July 18. Then, three days later, the actor pulled off the cord necklace trend that fashion editor, Lauren Tappan called "an undeniable It-girl staple throughout the '90s."

On July 21, Lawrence popped by Greenwich House Theater in New York City for opening night of Josh Sharp's Ta-Da! The Hunger Games alum sported a sleeveless sheath dress from The Row. Its khaki colorway served as a blank canvas to spotlight her outstanding choice of jewelry.

Lawrence swapped the traditional chainlinks and charms for an eye-catching cord necklace. It featured an oversize circular pendant, which dangled from a thick suede string. Two oval-shaped stones were stacked atop the main onyx medallion, presumably to emphasize the necklace's geometric feel.

Lawrence's off-Broadway 'fit featured several other stand-outs from the accessory department. She slipped on what appear to be The Row's $890 City sandals. The leather thongs are available in brown and black, but Lawrence opted for the latter to match her black stone necklace, as well as her $695 fits-everything Liffner tote.

Jennifer Lawrence saw an off-Broadway play in a khaki dress and a cord necklace. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence has been pro-cord necklace long before it was a normalized trend. She first tried the look in Oct. 2024, trading her neutral dress for a white T-shirt, pinstripe button-down, and the noir necklace that kickstarted her fixation.

That month, the Oscar-winner reached for cord necklaces on five different occasions, later adding a rare Tiffany & Co. version to the mix. Now, in summer 2025, they're back in her regular rotation (inspired by Marie Claire, perhaps?).

In Oct. 2024, her onyx necklace looked chic atop a plain white tee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And just like that, cord necklaces officially became a summer staple.

Shop Cord Necklaces Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence