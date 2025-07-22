Jennifer Lawrence Styles Her The Row Outfit With the Cord Necklace That Kickstarted the Trend
She's been wearing this pendant since before it was trendy.
Jennifer Lawrence appears to be vying for an editor role, because she's already channeled two Marie Claire trend reports so far this month. First, she gave the scarf-belt hybrid a go on July 18. Then, three days later, the actor pulled off the cord necklace trend that fashion editor, Lauren Tappan called "an undeniable It-girl staple throughout the '90s."
On July 21, Lawrence popped by Greenwich House Theater in New York City for opening night of Josh Sharp's Ta-Da! The Hunger Games alum sported a sleeveless sheath dress from The Row. Its khaki colorway served as a blank canvas to spotlight her outstanding choice of jewelry.
Lawrence swapped the traditional chainlinks and charms for an eye-catching cord necklace. It featured an oversize circular pendant, which dangled from a thick suede string. Two oval-shaped stones were stacked atop the main onyx medallion, presumably to emphasize the necklace's geometric feel.
Lawrence's off-Broadway 'fit featured several other stand-outs from the accessory department. She slipped on what appear to be The Row's $890 City sandals. The leather thongs are available in brown and black, but Lawrence opted for the latter to match her black stone necklace, as well as her $695 fits-everything Liffner tote.
Lawrence has been pro-cord necklace long before it was a normalized trend. She first tried the look in Oct. 2024, trading her neutral dress for a white T-shirt, pinstripe button-down, and the noir necklace that kickstarted her fixation.
That month, the Oscar-winner reached for cord necklaces on five different occasions, later adding a rare Tiffany & Co. version to the mix. Now, in summer 2025, they're back in her regular rotation (inspired by Marie Claire, perhaps?).
And just like that, cord necklaces officially became a summer staple.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Cord Necklaces Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.