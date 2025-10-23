If I had a nickel for every leopard coat Jennifer Lawrence has worn throughout the years, I'd have five nickels. That only amounts to 25 cents in total, which is quite a lot for a single jacket style.

Lawrence first debuted the look all the way back in 2014, styled with a varsity sweater and skinny jeans. Since then, both her personal style and her coats have evolved dramatically. In the years since she debuted her first coat, the outerwear piece has quietly become a staple for the star. After a ten-year break (save for one on-set look during her Don't Look Up era), the two have reunited once more. And they've quickly become inseparable.

Last winter, Lawrence's Malene Birger jacket was a major player in her cold weather lineup. She often wore the $5,000 item over pregnancy-friendly staples, like cashmere sweaters and trousers. And now that fall has come around again, Lawrence is picking up where she left off—this time, with a brand new jacket.

On Oct. 23, the Die My Love actor hard-launched a new addition to her wardrobe. Paired with a red scarf, black pants, and boots, Lawrence wore a spotted jacket from her favorite clothing brand, La Ligne.

Jennifer Lawrence debuted yet another leopard print coat while out in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This iteration is the streamlined older sister of her original plush jacket. It features a crisp collar and a leather interior, with a smooth suede outer. The price point, too, differs from last year's star style, at $2,000.

Prepare to see this coat as often as Lawrence’s Adidas Tokyo sneakers and The Row Lady bag. When she finds a type she likes, she commits.

