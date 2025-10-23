Jennifer Lawrence Has Worn Five Versions of Her Favorite Leopard Coat, But the Newest Is Her Best Yet
She's got a type.
If I had a nickel for every leopard coat Jennifer Lawrence has worn throughout the years, I'd have five nickels. That only amounts to 25 cents in total, which is quite a lot for a single jacket style.
Lawrence first debuted the look all the way back in 2014, styled with a varsity sweater and skinny jeans. Since then, both her personal style and her coats have evolved dramatically. In the years since she debuted her first coat, the outerwear piece has quietly become a staple for the star. After a ten-year break (save for one on-set look during her Don't Look Up era), the two have reunited once more. And they've quickly become inseparable.
Last winter, Lawrence's Malene Birger jacket was a major player in her cold weather lineup. She often wore the $5,000 item over pregnancy-friendly staples, like cashmere sweaters and trousers. And now that fall has come around again, Lawrence is picking up where she left off—this time, with a brand new jacket.
On Oct. 23, the Die My Love actor hard-launched a new addition to her wardrobe. Paired with a red scarf, black pants, and boots, Lawrence wore a spotted jacket from her favorite clothing brand, La Ligne.
This iteration is the streamlined older sister of her original plush jacket. It features a crisp collar and a leather interior, with a smooth suede outer. The price point, too, differs from last year's star style, at $2,000.
Prepare to see this coat as often as Lawrence’s Adidas Tokyo sneakers and The Row Lady bag. When she finds a type she likes, she commits.
Shop Leopard Print Jackets Inspired By Jennifer Lawrence
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.