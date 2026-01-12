Jennifer Lopez Makes a Naked Dress One-Eighty for the Golden Globes After Party

Jennifer Lopez presented Timothée Chalamet with his "Best Male Actor" trophy at the 2026 Golden Globes, meaning her vintage naked gown nabbed plenty of screen time. Her follow-up dress, on the other hand, almost slipped into a star-studded after party undetected.

Once the lights dimmed and the celebrity crowd dispersed inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, the evening was far from over. Lopez's name graced another invite-only guest list, this time at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser threw her own after-hours bash, but the party didn't truly start until Lopez arrived in a rhinestone Tamara Ralph gown.

Some style muses might reserve their riskiest picks for the after-party circuit—see Zoë Saldana's sheer lace look last year. Shockingly, the "Let's Get Loud" singer (and stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn) went the opaque, post-show route with Look 14 from Tamara Ralph Fall 2025 Couture. Sure, the strapless column dress wasn't entirely sheer, but the champagne color story, sweetheart neckline, and rhinestone foundation felt especially J.Lo-coded.

Jennifer Lopez's rhinestone gown was impossible to miss at a 2026 Golden Globes after party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Elongated fringe below her embroidered bust added dimension and movement to the already shimmery slip. Each strand mimicked the flow of diamond raindrops during Lopez's grand exit. The floor-grazing skirt turned slightly transparent, before rose gold gemstones intensified along the hem.

The sparkle didn't stop with Lopez's couture. After going necklace-less at the Golden Globes, she frosted her décolletage with a pink, choker-style statement piece, featuring pear-shaped pendants. The classic Lopez color story continued with a bedazzled clutch, but her sky-high platform heels appeared more beige.

On the catwalk, however, none of the aforementioned accessories made the cut. Nude sandals served as the model's only add-on, so as not to distract from the dress's intricate details.

See J.Lo's dress on the Tamara Ralph Fall 2025 Couture catwalk. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lopez's Tamara Ralph select marked a surprisingly modest shift for the naked dress enthusiast. At the official award ceremony, her vintage Jean-Louis Sherrer find made headlines for its illusion tulle base, beneath strategically-placed brown lace.

Believe it or not, the tulle trumpet silhouette debuted in a 23-year-old couture collection, alongside a swarm of naked styles. Even so, fans agreed it looked custom-made for the Maid In Manhattan star.

Lopez kicked off the Golden Globes in her sheer, naked dress instead. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you learned anything from her Las Vegas residency earlier this month, it's that Lopez will never turn down an outfit change. Even if she has to switch looks in her SUV, the A-lister will do it (with ease) in the name of Fashion.

After surveying the after-party attire, Lopez clearly deserves an honorary Globe for the sparkliest second dress. Everyone from Teyana Taylor and Emma Stone to Zoë Kravitz and Priyanka Chopra opted out of rhinestones completely, but perhaps they're saving their shimmer for future award season affairs.