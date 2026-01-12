Teyana Taylor on Her 2026 Golden Globes Butt Cleavage: "The Crack Is Covered in Diamonds"
Schiaparelli Haute Couture diamonds, specifically.
If you were under the impression that the exposed thong trend had been left in 2025, you, friend, would be dead wrong. At the 2026 Golden Globes, Teyana Taylor extended the lifespan of this daring trend in a crystal-encrusted style on the red carpet, courtesy of Schiaparelli.
On Jan. 11, the actor graced paparazzi with the shot of a century, stepping onto the Golden Globes red carpet in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture cut-out gown that matched famously fearless aesthetic. From the front, the Daniel Roseberry-designed look, styled by Wayman and Micah, was fairly classic-seeming: a little black dress, with an asymmetrical neckline and a trendy scarf detail at the neck, which trailed behind her like a train. Overall, it read polished and elegant.
The back, however, supplied that white-hot spice Taylor is known to bring on the carpet. It boasted one additional cut-out—a slash across the lower back, which made way for what the brand calls a "silver-rhinestone bijou thong."
Taylor's bijou thong was embellished with a bedazzled bow, which acted as the focal point of her entire outfit. "The crack is covered in diamonds," she told E! News on the carpet, later dubbing the look "expensive"
Though the Golden Globes red carpet is typically a parade of ultra-conservative ball gowns, attendees got wild with their award show wardrobes this year. In addition to Taylor, stars like Jennifer Lawrence have also eschewed the stuffy dress code. It's the Golden Globes like we've never seen it.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.