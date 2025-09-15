Any 2025 Emmys after-party would've welcomed Selena Gomez with open arms. Instead, she "came home to a surprise my baby put together." Post-Emmys, the nominee's fiancé arranged an intimate, candle-lit celebration outside their Beverly Hills pad. Even so, Gomez put her after-party Louis Vuitton dress to use.

Once the curtain closed inside L.A.'s Peacock Theater, Gomez and Benny Blanco wasted no time zooming to their next location: home. I wouldn't have blamed her for changing into cozy loungewear right away. Surprisingly, she treated the invite-only bash like any other party, minus the paparazzi, dance floor, and small talk.

Louis Vuitton was also behind her second look of the night. Stylist Erin Walsh swapped Gomez's crimson-colored red carpet dress for a slightly sultrier gray gown. A Grecian goddess appeared to inspire her V-neck, spaghetti-strap style, in all its gathered glory. Slightly oversize shoulders created a ruching effect, which stretched from her bodice below her floor-length hem.

Selena Gomez shared sneak peeks with her 417 million Instagram followers. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Another angle revealed the pattern continued onto Gomez's back. Delicate drapery hugged every curve, except for plunging cutouts underneath each arm. A single seam up the center separated each curtain-y ruffle.

Since the Only Murders In the Building star was home, shoes weren't required. She went barefoot, abandoning the sky-high Santoni sandals from the Hollywood affair. Tiffany & Co. loaned Gomez her jewels for both the ceremony and after-party. This time, she swapped her stud earrings for diamond-encrusted hoops.

Gomez's no-necklace streak resumed after the red-carpet. Perhaps she was inspired by Cristin Milioti, Cate Blanchett, Justine Lupe, Megan Stalter, and Hannah Einbinder, all of whom skipped pendants at the ceremony. Her six-carat engagement ring, on the other hand, was present and accounted for.

Selena looked every bit a Grecian goddess in Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

There was clearly a through-line between Gomez's Louis Vuitton looks. Both featured column silhouettes, statement necklines, and minimal jewelry. If I could, I'd add her after-hours attire to my best-dressed list. It deserves a spot right underneath her red carpet gown.

