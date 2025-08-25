Is it truly summer if Jennifer Lopez isn't spotted on a bike in the Hamptons? As of August 24, the A-lister hadn't gone for a single ride this summer, which felt off-brand for her. Last year, she spent more time biking than she did on the red carpet.

Until this weekend, Lopez's Up All Night tour kept her away from the rom-com-worthy hobby. After months on the road, she finally made it to her Nancy Meyers-esque cottage and immediately boarded a bike. Looking every bit her The Wedding Planner character, Lopez styled tennis whites for her end-of-summer ride. On top, she layered a white button-down underneath an ivory Kerri Rosenthal crewneck. Her jeans, though stark white, tapped fall 2025's rising straight-leg silhouette.

Last year, Lopez made headlines for bravely biking in flip-flops—usually under-$60 pairs from Tkees. This time, she swapped thongs for espadrille flats, courtesy of Celine. The loafer-style shoes featured the atelier's Triomphe emblem atop a navy pinstripe exterior.

Jennifer Lopez finally restarts her bike-riding era in Celine espadrille flats. (Image credit: @jlo)

Celine Les Espadrilles in Striped Textile With Triomphe $690 at 24S Worldwide (APAC/EU/US)

Instead of the black-and-cream bicycle she rode constantly in summer 2024, Lopez debuted a new electric bike from Blue Jay Bikes. Her mint green cycle, with brown handlebars and ivory wheels, will set you back $3,995. That's without the additional vintage-inspired basket atop the back wheel.

Zoom into the multi-color basket and you'll see one of Lopez's many Hermès bags. Its navy croc-embossed exterior and gold hardware belong to her rare Kelly 32, which joined her Birkin-heavy collection in November 2024. Currently, the limited-edition Kelly is available on Sotheby's for $49,500, but rumor has it, she spent $80,000 on the circa-2019 style—making it one of her most expensive purses.

Sure, September is just days away, but Lopez is making up for lost time in the Hamptons. Knowing her, she'll take the four-figure bike out for a few more spins—clad in Dior dresses and vintage Chanel—before going full fall fashion mode. Maybe Lopez's Tkees flip-flops will make their grand return next.

