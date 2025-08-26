Labor Day Weekend is almost here, and with it come sales from nearly every major retailer. It can be challenging to cut through the noise and spot the sales that are worth your time and budget—but that's where I, a pro shopper, come in. With fall fashion on my mind, I've scoured the web and landed on J.Crew as the only Labor Day sale worth shopping this long holiday weekend.

While J.Crew regularly throws sales throughout the year, its Labor Day sale is particularly worth checking out for anyone looking to refresh their fall wardrobe and transitional basics. From now through September 2, you can score up to 40 percent off hundreds of items, including J.Crew's early fall collection and brand-new trendy sweaters for 2025. What's more, you can use the code "WEEKEND" to save an additional 50 percent on sale styles.

As someone who's trying to swap summer trends for fall-ready options, my heart soared when I came across all of the cool transitional styles on sale. There's everything from sweaters and new-season denim to dresses and basics included. To see all of the new-season goodness I'm shopping for under $150, keep scrolling.