J.Crew's Epic Labor Day Sale Is Here—23 Fall Finds I'm Shopping
Consider my new-season wardrobe complete with these under-$150 picks.
Labor Day Weekend is almost here, and with it come sales from nearly every major retailer. It can be challenging to cut through the noise and spot the sales that are worth your time and budget—but that's where I, a pro shopper, come in. With fall fashion on my mind, I've scoured the web and landed on J.Crew as the only Labor Day sale worth shopping this long holiday weekend.
While J.Crew regularly throws sales throughout the year, its Labor Day sale is particularly worth checking out for anyone looking to refresh their fall wardrobe and transitional basics. From now through September 2, you can score up to 40 percent off hundreds of items, including J.Crew's early fall collection and brand-new trendy sweaters for 2025. What's more, you can use the code "WEEKEND" to save an additional 50 percent on sale styles.
As someone who's trying to swap summer trends for fall-ready options, my heart soared when I came across all of the cool transitional styles on sale. There's everything from sweaters and new-season denim to dresses and basics included. To see all of the new-season goodness I'm shopping for under $150, keep scrolling.
Trust me, you'll want this cashmere scarf on hand come cooler weather.
Chocolate brown is already shaping up to be my favorite shade of the season.
Leave it to J.Crew to create the most luxe white T-shirt.
This top is a prime example of how to transition summer's boho trend for the fall.
When I inevitably get tired of wearing jeans, I'll be turning to these cool olive green pants.
This is the perfect cardigan to layer with in your preppy outfits.
Leopard print is about to come back in a big way.
Somehow, this denim skirt feels both classic and fresh.
How amazing would this dress look paired with knee-high boots?
All of the coolest girls I know are styling their scarves in ingenious ways.
This lightweight sweater is a must-have for all of your layering tricks.
You can never have too many button-down shirts, especially in the fall.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.