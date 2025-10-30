Karlie Kloss has unlocked the secret to glass hair. On October 29, the model attended the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York City, where she was accompanied by nearly all of Hollywood. She wore a Tamara Ralph Fall 2025 Couture Dress that had an almost Victorian-era vibe. To stay on theme, she accessorized with tassel earrings and black pointed-toe heels. Despite all the stunning details, I couldn't keep my eyes from constantly returning to her ultra shiny hair.

Kloss’s hair was extremely glassy, to the point that it genuinely stopped me in my tracks. Her hair was styled in simple curls, parted in the middle, with the left side tucked behind her ear. Her brows were perfectly laminated, and her skin had a bronzed flush, which worked well to make her heavy eyeliner the focal point rather than competing with the rest of her look. A nude manicure finished the overall vibe perfectly.

Karlie Kloss is seen arriving to The Innovator Awards on October 29, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many have tried their hand at curls and middle parts and have come away successful. In fact, Billie Eilish wore a similar style at the same event. That said, the same can’t be said about finding the perfect hair gloss formula. While her hairstyist, Eduardo Gonzalez, has yet to share the list of products used on the model’s hair, I can tell you right now that not many people, professionals or otherwise, know how to achieve this level of shine.

There are several ways to achieve the look, but one of my favorites is a good old-fashioned hair gloss. Still, part of the fun of experimenting with beauty is having nearly unlimited options to get the look you desire. So if you want your hair to shine like Kloss’s, keep reading for a few products that can help you recreate the look at home.