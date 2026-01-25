2026 might have only just begun, but Bella Hadid has already proven that capri pants work all year round, and that the exposed thong trend never left. Now, the model appears to be taking a much deserved vacation, during which she made a case for wearing lingerie as swimwear.

In one Instagram post, Hadid could be seen enjoying breakfast on a yacht, and wearing a number of different swimwear outfits. In one particular snap, the Ôrəbella founder wore a pair of $4,300 Saint Laurent Pleated Lingerie Shorts in Silk Crepe Muslin, which she styled with a white bikini top.

Hadid wore her hair in long messy beach waves, and accessorized her outfit with several bangle bracelets.

Bella Hadid wearing $4,300 Saint Laurent Pleated Lingerie Shorts. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Saint Laurent Pleated Lingerie Shorts in Silk Crepe Muslin $4,300 at Saint Laurent Inc

In another photo, Hadid could be seen kneeling on a surfboard while wearing a blue, red, and white gingham bikini.

Bella Hadid poses on vacation. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Another slide showed the model and actress donning snorkeling gear while wearing a sold-out bikini top from Frankie's Bikinis. She also wore a red headscarf, which coordinated with Hadid's bikini shorts.

Bella Hadid wearing a sold-out bikini top from Frankie's Bikinis. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

The star of The Beauty aptly captioned one of her posts, "mermaid girl." Basically, Hadid's chic collection of swimwear and lingerie is all the inspiration anyone needs to book their next trip.

