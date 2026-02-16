Kaia Gerber's Naked Lace Dress Is a Sheer Triumph on the Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet
She's a big fan of lacy little black dresses.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Kaia Gerber isn't afraid to wear a totally sheer dress when the occasion calls for it. For instance, she arrived at Venice Film Festival in 2025 in a lacy Givenchy gown, perfectly emulating Old Hollywood glamour. And on February 15, 2026, the model and actress brought the same chic, see-through vibes to the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards.
Cindy Crawford's daughter instantly caught everyone's attention when she arrived at the ceremony, thanks to her jaw-dropping dress. Gerber opted for a slinky black lace dress, featuring an intricate, and completely sheer, floral embroidery.
Unsurprisingly, the model's striking dress didn't need much accessorizing. For footwear, Gerber wore a pair of black pointed-toe patent pumps with stiletto heels. A delicate pair of diamond earrings completed her award-worthy outfit.
Gerber's dress is also further proof that fall 2025's delicate lace trend is far from over, and most definitely still works in spring 2026. The model forwent a bra with the dress, but she did wear a matching black thong as part of the outfit.
It's undeniable that the celeb-beloved naked dress trend never goes out of style.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Kaia Gerber
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.