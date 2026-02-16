Kaia Gerber's Naked Lace Dress Is a Sheer Triumph on the Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet

She's a big fan of lacy little black dresses.

Kaia Gerber at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber isn't afraid to wear a totally sheer dress when the occasion calls for it. For instance, she arrived at Venice Film Festival in 2025 in a lacy Givenchy gown, perfectly emulating Old Hollywood glamour. And on February 15, 2026, the model and actress brought the same chic, see-through vibes to the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Cindy Crawford's daughter instantly caught everyone's attention when she arrived at the ceremony, thanks to her jaw-dropping dress. Gerber opted for a slinky black lace dress, featuring an intricate, and completely sheer, floral embroidery.

Unsurprisingly, the model's striking dress didn't need much accessorizing. For footwear, Gerber wore a pair of black pointed-toe patent pumps with stiletto heels. A delicate pair of diamond earrings completed her award-worthy outfit.

Kaia Gerber attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

Kaia Gerber arrives at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 15, 2026.

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Gerber's dress is also further proof that fall 2025's delicate lace trend is far from over, and most definitely still works in spring 2026. The model forwent a bra with the dress, but she did wear a matching black thong as part of the outfit.

Kaia Gerber at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber wearing a sheer lace dress on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

It's undeniable that the celeb-beloved naked dress trend never goes out of style.

