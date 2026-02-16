Kaia Gerber isn't afraid to wear a totally sheer dress when the occasion calls for it. For instance, she arrived at Venice Film Festival in 2025 in a lacy Givenchy gown, perfectly emulating Old Hollywood glamour. And on February 15, 2026, the model and actress brought the same chic, see-through vibes to the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Cindy Crawford's daughter instantly caught everyone's attention when she arrived at the ceremony, thanks to her jaw-dropping dress. Gerber opted for a slinky black lace dress, featuring an intricate, and completely sheer, floral embroidery.

Unsurprisingly, the model's striking dress didn't need much accessorizing. For footwear, Gerber wore a pair of black pointed-toe patent pumps with stiletto heels. A delicate pair of diamond earrings completed her award-worthy outfit.

Kaia Gerber arrives at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 15, 2026. (Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Gerber's dress is also further proof that fall 2025's delicate lace trend is far from over, and most definitely still works in spring 2026. The model forwent a bra with the dress, but she did wear a matching black thong as part of the outfit.

Kaia Gerber wearing a sheer lace dress on the red carpet. (Image credit: Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

It's undeniable that the celeb-beloved naked dress trend never goes out of style.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Kaia Gerber

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors