Every It Girl's Transitional Wardrobe Includes These Chic Nordstrom Sale Finds
The Spring Savings Event ends soon, so shop them now.
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I need to be honest—I'm stuck in a bit of a style rut. After so many months of wearing the same sweater-and-jeans combination, I'm looking for something new. That's where Nordstrom's Spring Savings Event comes in.
The sale, running until March 23, is offering me all the new-season outfit inspiration I need thanks to some very chic transitional finds. Think: lightweight knits, high-vamp flats, and jelly mules to ditch your sneakers and boots for, plus other easy finds that can take you from the office to happy hour in no time (at least, once the weather actually heats up).
Keep scrolling for all of my favorite must-haves. If you're still riding the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy style wave, there are a few '90s-coded pieces at Nordstrom from Mango and Open Edit. Or, if you're just looking for a quick one-and-done cure to your case of the spring "shoppies," I sprinkled in some under-$100 buys, too. It's all here.Article continues below
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.