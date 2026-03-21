I need to be honest—I'm stuck in a bit of a style rut. After so many months of wearing the same sweater-and-jeans combination, I'm looking for something new. That's where Nordstrom's Spring Savings Event comes in.

The sale, running until March 23, is offering me all the new-season outfit inspiration I need thanks to some very chic transitional finds. Think: lightweight knits, high-vamp flats, and jelly mules to ditch your sneakers and boots for, plus other easy finds that can take you from the office to happy hour in no time (at least, once the weather actually heats up).

Keep scrolling for all of my favorite must-haves. If you're still riding the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy style wave, there are a few '90s-coded pieces at Nordstrom from Mango and Open Edit. Or, if you're just looking for a quick one-and-done cure to your case of the spring "shoppies," I sprinkled in some under-$100 buys, too. It's all here.

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