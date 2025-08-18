I thought my khaki pants-wearing days were behind me, but my favorite fashion muses disagree. Katie Holmes and Hailey Bieber were first to give the school-uniform staple a glow-up this summer with tiny heeled flip-flops and boho white tank tops. And, as of this weekend, Kendall Jenner has mustered up the courage to style them her way.

Following an early-morning photoshoot on August 16, the '90s-loving fashion muse was spotted channeling the decade's minimalism in low-waisted khaki pants. They followed the same straight-leg silhouette as her usual denim. On top, Jenner kept it casual in a cropped black tank.(The trending rugby shirt would've read too uniform-ish.) To finish, she accessorized with oval-shaped sunglasses and an L.A. Dodgers baseball cap. Much to my dismay, I haven't ID'ed Jenner's leather carry-all yet. Knowing her, it's from The Row.

Kendall Jenner pulled off khaki pants straight out of my middle-school closet. (Image credit: Backgrid)

I didn't expect to see a khaki-clad Jenner at all this month—if not the entire year. Her flip-flops, on the other hand? I would've bet money on their re-appearance. True to form, she continued her months-long sandal streak in The Row's Dune Flip-Flops.

The $690 slides reached It-shoe status with an assist from dozens of Jenner's casual outfits, encouraging Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, Bieber, and Zoë Kravitz to follow suit. Even her sister, Kylie Jenner, got the memo. By styling them with particularly fall-ish pants, the eldest Jenner proved flip-flops are sticking around for another season.

After analyzing Jenner's paparazzi pics, I decided to take my khakis back to the drawing board. Last weekend, I paired them with a button-down and chunky sneakers, leaning into their office-y aura. But, I believe I missed the mark. Jenner's khakis felt effortlessly cool because of her summery accents, especially the flip-flops. Maybe that's what my Saturday morning set was missing.

