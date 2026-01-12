Keri Russell Delivers Another Lesson in Diplomat Dressing at the 2026 Golden Globes

Keri Russell has come a long way from wearing flip-flops at the 1999 Golden Globe Awards. On January 11, the five-time Best Actress nominee returned for the 2026 ceremony, dressed in the antithesis of her debut look: a Stéphane Rolland select.

As she's done since 1999, Russell arrived at her sixth Globes on time and ready to walk the red carpet. Stylist Frank Fleming—the same creative behind her The Diplomat press tour looks—brought the Stéphane Rolland dress to life, beginning with a diplomatic turtleneck. Its silky satin exterior stretched vertically toward the ankle-length hem. Side angles bared some skin, before the back appeared entirely open. A marquise-shaped brooch atop her waist added some dimension to the cropped couture.

Black earrings from Tiffany & Co. marked a moody shift from her diamond collection. To finish, the monochrome continued onto a satin clutch and Saint Laurent stilettos.

Keri Russell looked perfectly polished at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell made her Golden Globes debut at 23 years old, following a "Best Actress" nomination for Felicity. Before method dressing became an internet-famous trend, she channeled her character's care-free costume rack in a muted skirt set, courtesy of Armani. Her orange tube top was a perfect shade match to the underlay of her side-slitted skirt. A semi-sheer blue slip—embroidered with blue florals—added some dimension via an unlikely color combination.

The red carpet look's pièce de résistance was, of course, her strappy turquoise flip-flops. Her bedazzled pair would've looked right at home among last summer's street style circuit, but at the Golden Globes, it was widely considered "bold."

Russell looked every bit a Y2K fashion muse at the 1999 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next year, Russell gave her flip-flops the evening off in favor of white stilettos, which peeked out from beneath her fuchsia slip dress. The brand behind the Globe winner's gown still remains a mystery, but either way, it rang in the new millennium in Y2K form. Its U-shaped neckline paved the way for Russell's plunging picks at the 2017, 2019, and 2025 Golden Globes.

Russell was all smiles in a purple gown at the 2000 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward two decades (and some change) to the 2024 Golden Globes, when Russell perfected award show styling with ease. Striking column silhouettes are her signature, as proven by her Jil Sander Spring 2024 select. What started as a classic, stark white tank turned into a statement skirt, featuring tiered layers of fringe. Blink and you'll miss the feather clutch, which blended into the maxi's eye-catching shade.

Russell couldn't stop twirling at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Always on board for a stark white select, Russell returned to the Golden Globes in 2025, dressed in suit-inspired Stéphane Rolland couture. Hollywood's largest shoulder pads triggered the navel-plunge neckline, which complemented the skirt's hip-high, center slit. A square-shaped belt buckle—made of yellow diamonds—felt like something her The Diplomat character would wear (but not until her fashion evolution in Season 3). Plus, the dress's hidden pockets just screamed Kate Wyler-core (IYKYK).

Fans still aren't over Russell's diplomatic dress at the 2025 ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell has scored Golden Globes nominations after all three seasons of The Diplomat, including the latest one. Now that the Netflix hit is confirmed for Season 4, trust her red carpet streak will continue come 2027. Fans certainly wouldn't say no to another round of diplomat-inspired dressing from the show's leading lady.