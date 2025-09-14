Refresh

Everything to Know About the 2025 Emmys Red Carpet Your first look at the 2025 Emmys red carpet! (Image credit: Getty Images) It’s going to be a long night. But before we dive into all the fashion goodness, here’s my guide to keeping up with the night’s events (and the very best looks). Where and when can I watch the red carpet? You have your pick of a few channels to see nominees from Jessica Williams to Kathy Bates arrive. E!’s official red carpet starts at 6 p.m. Eastern, and Entertainment Tonight’s will start an hour later at 7 p.m. Eastern. If you’d rather watch from the comfort of your phone, check out People and Entertainment Weekly’s YouTube channels, where they’ll be streaming live. When does the red carpet end—and the show begin? The 2025 Emmys will get going at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS, through your local network provider or on demand. Paramount Plus subscribers can also watch the entire show live. (That’s how I’m tuning in!) Most years, the broadcast ends by around 11 p.m. ET. Will there be after-party fashion? A girl can dream! For this editor, the more looks are the merrier. However, I’m New York City-based and have a busy New York Fashion Week schedule. You can catch Marie Claire’s after-party coverage the morning after (September 15).

My Expert Emmys Red Carpet Predictions Jenna Ortega glowed in Dior at the 2024 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images) I have high hopes for this year’s best Emmys red carpet fashion. This year’s nominees and presenters really know how to dress, from Hacks star Hannah Einbinder (a Louis Vuitton muse) to Severance star Britt Lower (who just fronted a Theory campaign). A few things I’m looking for? Jenna Ortega and stylist Enrique Melendez: whether they deliver a goth-chic ode to her style on Wednesday, or flip the script like last year's Dior, they'll definitely impress me. Luxury designers have been quietly teasing their Paris Fashion Week collections at the Venice and Toronto Film Festival red carpets—the Emmys, I suspect, will follow the pattern. After Italian designer Giorgio Armani died last week, Margot Robbie wore one of his final naked dresses for Armani Privé to a film premiere. I wouldn’t be surprised if more stars (and their stylists) pay tribute to one of Hollywood’s biggest advocates through some of their own Armani outfits. All in all, it’s going to be a glamorous night.

Here come the TV hosts! Red carpet presenters Mona Kosar Abdi, Bronwyn Newport, and Zuri Hall dialed up the glamour in the first gowns of the night. I'm especially in love with the drama of Newport's feathers. It's almost a taste of Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl era, which I'm soaking up after Swift skipped the Chiefs-Eagles game tonight. Mona Kosar Abdi on the Emmys red carpet. So glamorous! (Image credit: Getty Images) Bronwyn Newport delivered Las Vegas feathers to L.A. (Image credit: Getty Images) Zuri Hall's burgundy Emmys red carpet dress looked almost molten. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The night's biggest nominees will likely wait until closer to showtime to, well, show out. But there's a teaser for one of October's biggest events already present. Shanina Shaik, best-known for walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, arrived in "head-to-toe Carolina Herrera," per her Instagram Stories. The show is back on October 15—here's hoping she'll walk the runway, too. Shanina Shaik in Carolina Herrera. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody Wants This is up for several comedy awards tonight, and it's clear that star Justine Lupe is ready for the moment. She's attending her first-ever Emmys in what I'm told is Carolina Herrera. Naked dresses aren't as common at the Emmys, but they're making a strong first impression with Lupe. Justine Lupe glittered in a silver chainmail gown for the 2025 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a sculptural quality to Paradise star Krys Marshall's strapless gown that I'm infatuated by. It's reminiscent of the body-contorting gowns at Alaïa last season—and a twist on the pannier dresses taking over the New York Fashion Week runway this week. The source? Sebastian Gunawan, styled by Melissa Lynn. Krys Marshall at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our first 2025 Emmys red carpet couple moment! Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners arrived coordinating in white at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) I'm sorry, but I have to say it: In all my years of red carpet coverage, I never get tired of a coordinating couples' moment. Walton Goggins of The White Lotus and director Nadia Conners made my heart grow two sizes with their matching looks (and flirting for the cameras).

It could be a big night for The Pitt, which is nominated for several awards in the Drama category. The cast is arriving separately and in the opposite of their ER scrubs. See: Shabana Azeez, who flourished in a cascading red gown with a classic trumpet silhouette by Marchesa, accessorizing with Dena Kemp, Nicole Rose Jewelry, and Saidian Vintage Jewels. Shabana Azeez in a classic red carpet gown. (Image credit: Getty Images) Later on, Katherine LaNasa would take home a trophy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama. But first, she would walk the carpet in a sweet strapless dress set with a blue bow. Katherine LaNasa at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 'Severance' sweep begins The Lumon crew is arriving at the 2025 Emmys red carpet! Sarah Brock, who plays the mysterious Miss Huang on Severance, changed out of her character's pleated skirt and into a turquoise gown with a flowing cape. Sarah Brock in glittering blue at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Just down the carpet, Dichen Lachman made a 180-swerve from Gemma's somber coats and sweaters to a sparkling champagne gown. As I told my Marie Claire colleagues on Slack, I love seeing stars from highly stylized shows change into something more fun! Dichen Lachman attends the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's head over to The Studio, where cast member Chase Sui Wonders is the first to arrive. Just days ago, I'd written about her taking on '90s style in a satin Chanel going-out top. Now, she's attending her first Emmy Awards in a Thom Browne tuxedo dress. With her slick, side-parted bun and emerald drop earrings, she's a modern take on red carpet elegance. Chase Sui Wonders arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet in Thom Browne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oh, hi, Molly Gordon! She's one of my favorite rising stars to watch on the red carpet, and I absolutely adore the timeless energy of her high-volume curls and stark striped dress. (Not to mention, that diamond choker!) And "timeless" is an apt word: Gordon sourced her Giorgio Armani gown from the Fall/Winter 1996 collection. My prediction for a big Armani night is already coming true. Watch this space: We'll have an exclusive look at Molly's getting-ready process soon... Molly Gordon arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An understated look that makes a statement Meg Stalter arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Fashion plays a supporting role in Meg Stalter's parts on Hacks and Too Much. For the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet, she decided to make a statement by under-dressing. Instead of a traditional gown, she chose jeans, a T-shirt, and a black bag with a "Cease Fire" message taped to the side.

Let's check in to 'The White Lotus'... Several generations—er, I mean, seasons—of The White Lotus are now arriving on the Emmys red carpet. While Jennifer Coolidge and Sarah Catherine Hook didn't overlap onscreen, I appreciate their shared commitment to tried-and-true black gowns for this occasion. Jennifer Coolidge attends the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Sarah Catherine Hook arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images) I have to give extra points to Sarah Catherine Hook, whose gown only got more interesting when she turned around. I love a back necklace moment! Another look at Sarah Catherine Hook's dress! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even more White Lotus arrivals are under way. Lisa looked like a cloud at sunset in her Lever Couture dress. It's a major departure from the uniform I got used to seeing her wear on HBO every Sunday. Lisa arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghann Fahy proved the power of the understatement with her 2025 Emmys red carpet look. This scoop neckline defies gravity, and only needs a slight touch of jewelry to shine. Meghann Fahy arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Natasha Rothwell's train got the entire Marie Claire events chat talking. Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruth Negga arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Ruth Negga dressed like the main character at the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet. Staff writer Meguire Hennes told me she loved how this look is a bit out of the ordinary. It's true: While we're seeing a lot of black column gowns and metallic sequins, this one brought a painterly effect.

The 'Hacks' Stars Have It Hannah Einbinder arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) They may duel for the spotlight in Hacks, but Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart each got their own moment at the 2025 Emmy Awards. Einbinder, as predicted, wore Louis Vuitton styled by Jamie Mizrahi—a partnership she's kept up for several red carpets. Jean Smart, meanwhile, traded Deborah Vance's sequins for a regal emerald gown. Jean Smart arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega samples Givenchy's It Top Jenna Ortega arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) There were several siren emojis going around on Slack when Jenna Ortega came on the screen. Her bejeweled Givenchy top first appeared on Sarah Burton's debut runway last spring, before Kaia Gerber modeled it in the house's Fall 2025 campaign. I guess you have to be an It girl to wear this one.

'Dying for Sex' Stars Hit the Red Carpet Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate broke my heart in Dying for Sex. Both actresses are nominated for their work on the limited series tonight, and both women looked ethereal on the 2025 Emmys red carpet. Here's Michelle swanning in vintage Chanel... Michelle Williams arrives to the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) ...while Jenny mixed a palette of red, white, and black by Rosie Assoulin. Jenny Slate arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez Is in the Building! Selena Gomez arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards in a red dress. (Image credit: Getty Images) She's here! Selena Gomez collaborated with stylist Erin Walsh on a simply stunning Louis Vuitton gown. From the lightly off-center collar to the long train to the heaps of Tiffany diamonds she accessorized with, Gomez looked like a winner. Of course, she also brought along her marquise diamond engagement ring—and her fiancé, Benny Blanco. Selena Gomez poses with Benny Blanco. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even More 'White Lotus' Nominees Arrive Aimee Lou Wood arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Parker Posey in custom Valentino! Aimee Lou Wood in a gorgeous, two-tone pink and red dress! The White Lotus is one of the biggest casts on the 2025 Emmys red carpet—and also one of the best dressed. Parker Posey arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Britt Lower arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) A little bit of New York Fashion Week came to the 2025 Emmys through Britt Lower's gown. The Severance star and nominee wore custom Calvin Klein—just days after the label's headline-making Spring 2026 runway.

One of the Night's Biggest Trends? Seeing Red Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) They say three makes a trend, and I counted two more gorgeous red gowns to join Selena Gomez's custom Louis Vuitton. Hunter Schafer shut down the carpet in a high-neck, high impact moment, while Sydney Sweeney went Old Hollywood in Oscar de la Renta. Hunter Schafer arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winners and Nominees All Love This Designer Kristen Bell attends the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Just like I predicted, there was a lot of Giorgio Armani on the 2025 Emmys red carpet. Last year's big drama winner, Anna Sawai, wore a black one-shoulder gown styled by the house. Keri Russell, this year nominated for The Diplomat, and Kristen Bell, nominated for Nobody Wants This, also wore sparkling looks by the late designer. Anna Sawai arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Keri Russell arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coworkers, Then and Now It was a big night for scene-stealing pairs to walk the red carpet together. Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham of Gilmore Girls fame reunited on the carpet, while Hunting Wives duo Brittany Snow and Malin Ackerman kept up their coordinating streak from the 2025 VMAs last week. Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman arrive at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel attend the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Late Arrivals, Great Looks Just before the ceremony got going, a slew of names I'd hoped to see walked in the doors. And frankly, the night wouldn't have been complete without them. Uzo Adoba arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Angela Bassett arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) Catherine Zeta Jones arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)