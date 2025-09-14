The Best 2025 Emmys Live Red Carpet Fashion Updates

TV's biggest stars are about to shine bright.

Welcome to television’s biggest night: the 2025 Emmy Awards. At the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the September 14 red carpet is rolling out for the stars of the year’s biggest shows, from The Pitt and Severance to Only Murders in the Building and Matlock. As Marie Claire’s senior fashion news editor, I’m here to highlight the best red carpet live fashion updates delivered by each of the night’s nominees.

TV critics might have their bets for the series that will take home Best Drama and Best Comedy later in the evening. I say, the best-dressed trophy at the 77th Annual Emmys is anyone’s game. Alas, The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri didn't attend this year. But Only MurdersSelena Gomez made sure to stand out in a Louis Vuitton dress, while The Diplomat star Keri Russell and last year’s big winner from Shogun, Anna Sawai, both glistened in black Giorgio Armani gowns. First-time nominees also tend to up their style game—and that was true for Nobody Wants This’ Kristen Bell, also in Armani. More stunning looks arrived from winners Britt Lower, Hannah Einbinder, and The Pitt's Katherine LaNasa.

Trust that as each and every noteworthy look makes it to the red carpet, I’ll track down the designers who created it—and the intention behind it. Read on for all the live Emmys red carpet fashion updates. For TV lovers, it’s appointment viewing.

Everything to Know About the 2025 Emmys Red Carpet

Your first look at the 2025 Emmys red carpet!

It’s going to be a long night. But before we dive into all the fashion goodness, here’s my guide to keeping up with the night’s events (and the very best looks).

Where and when can I watch the red carpet? You have your pick of a few channels to see nominees from Jessica Williams to Kathy Bates arrive. E!’s official red carpet starts at 6 p.m. Eastern, and Entertainment Tonight’s will start an hour later at 7 p.m. Eastern. If you’d rather watch from the comfort of your phone, check out People and Entertainment Weekly’s YouTube channels, where they’ll be streaming live.

When does the red carpet end—and the show begin? The 2025 Emmys will get going at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS, through your local network provider or on demand. Paramount Plus subscribers can also watch the entire show live. (That’s how I’m tuning in!) Most years, the broadcast ends by around 11 p.m. ET.

Will there be after-party fashion? A girl can dream! For this editor, the more looks are the merrier. However, I’m New York City-based and have a busy New York Fashion Week schedule. You can catch Marie Claire’s after-party coverage the morning after (September 15).

My Expert Emmys Red Carpet Predictions

Jenna Ortega at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Jenna Ortega glowed in Dior at the 2024 Emmys.

I have high hopes for this year’s best Emmys red carpet fashion. This year’s nominees and presenters really know how to dress, from Hacks star Hannah Einbinder (a Louis Vuitton muse) to Severance star Britt Lower (who just fronted a Theory campaign).

A few things I’m looking for? Jenna Ortega and stylist Enrique Melendez: whether they deliver a goth-chic ode to her style on Wednesday, or flip the script like last year's Dior, they'll definitely impress me. Luxury designers have been quietly teasing their Paris Fashion Week collections at the Venice and Toronto Film Festival red carpets—the Emmys, I suspect, will follow the pattern.

After Italian designer Giorgio Armani died last week, Margot Robbie wore one of his final naked dresses for Armani Privé to a film premiere. I wouldn’t be surprised if more stars (and their stylists) pay tribute to one of Hollywood’s biggest advocates through some of their own Armani outfits. All in all, it’s going to be a glamorous night.

Here come the TV hosts! Red carpet presenters Mona Kosar Abdi, Bronwyn Newport, and Zuri Hall dialed up the glamour in the first gowns of the night. I'm especially in love with the drama of Newport's feathers. It's almost a taste of Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl era, which I'm soaking up after Swift skipped the Chiefs-Eagles game tonight.

a presenter at the 2025 emmy awards

Mona Kosar Abdi on the Emmys red carpet. So glamorous!

Bronwyn Newport at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Bronwyn Newport delivered Las Vegas feathers to L.A.

Zuri Hall attending the 2025 emmy awards

Zuri Hall's burgundy Emmys red carpet dress looked almost molten.

The night's biggest nominees will likely wait until closer to showtime to, well, show out. But there's a teaser for one of October's biggest events already present. Shanina Shaik, best-known for walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, arrived in "head-to-toe Carolina Herrera," per her Instagram Stories. The show is back on October 15—here's hoping she'll walk the runway, too.

Shanina Shaik at the 2025 emmys

Shanina Shaik in Carolina Herrera.

Nobody Wants This is up for several comedy awards tonight, and it's clear that star Justine Lupe is ready for the moment. She's attending her first-ever Emmys in what I'm told is Carolina Herrera. Naked dresses aren't as common at the Emmys, but they're making a strong first impression with Lupe.

Justine Lupe at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Justine Lupe glittered in a silver chainmail gown for the 2025 Emmys.

There's a sculptural quality to Paradise star Krys Marshall's strapless gown that I'm infatuated by. It's reminiscent of the body-contorting gowns at Alaïa last season—and a twist on the pannier dresses taking over the New York Fashion Week runway this week. The source? Sebastian Gunawan, styled by Melissa Lynn.

an actress attends the 2025 emmy awards

Krys Marshall at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Team 'Marie Claire' shares their expert predictions

While I'm handling team Marie Claire's live blog, my colleagues will be covering individual looks that make an impression. I polled the group on Slack for their predictions—here's what they think is in store.

"I'm manifesting a naked dress convention at the 2025 Emmys, presumably led by Zoë Kravitz (if she's jetting back from her Rome vacation with Harry Styles). Last week, my jaw dropped twice with sheer styles from Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson. Neither of them will be in attendance tonight, but fingers crossed their sartorial prowess inspired nominees like Selena Gomez or Aimee Lou Wood to follow suit." — Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer

"Judging by this season's runways, I'm seeing bubble dresses in our future. Lots of them." — Kelsey Stiegman, fashion contributor

"I have a feeling we’ll be seeing celebrities dressed in sultry sheer fabric. Naked dresses are always a major hit on the red carpet!" — Lauren Tappan, fashion editor

Our first 2025 Emmys red carpet couple moment!

Walton Goggins and his wife attend the 2025 Emmy Awards

Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners arrived coordinating in white at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

I'm sorry, but I have to say it: In all my years of red carpet coverage, I never get tired of a coordinating couples' moment. Walton Goggins of The White Lotus and director Nadia Conners made my heart grow two sizes with their matching looks (and flirting for the cameras).

It could be a big night for The Pitt, which is nominated for several awards in the Drama category. The cast is arriving separately and in the opposite of their ER scrubs. See: Shabana Azeez, who flourished in a cascading red gown with a classic trumpet silhouette by Marchesa, accessorizing with Dena Kemp, Nicole Rose Jewelry, and Saidian Vintage Jewels.

Shabana Azeez at the 2025 emmys red carpet

Shabana Azeez in a classic red carpet gown.

Later on, Katherine LaNasa would take home a trophy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama. But first, she would walk the carpet in a sweet strapless dress set with a blue bow.

Katherine LaNasa attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Katherine LaNasa at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

The 'Severance' sweep begins

The Lumon crew is arriving at the 2025 Emmys red carpet! Sarah Brock, who plays the mysterious Miss Huang on Severance, changed out of her character's pleated skirt and into a turquoise gown with a flowing cape.

Sarah Brock attends the 2025 emmy awards

Sarah Brock in glittering blue at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Just down the carpet, Dichen Lachman made a 180-swerve from Gemma's somber coats and sweaters to a sparkling champagne gown. As I told my Marie Claire colleagues on Slack, I love seeing stars from highly stylized shows change into something more fun!

a guest at the 2025 emmys red carpet wearing a glittering gown

Dichen Lachman attends the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Let's head over to The Studio, where cast member Chase Sui Wonders is the first to arrive. Just days ago, I'd written about her taking on '90s style in a satin Chanel going-out top. Now, she's attending her first Emmy Awards in a Thom Browne tuxedo dress. With her slick, side-parted bun and emerald drop earrings, she's a modern take on red carpet elegance.

Chase Sui Wonders arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Chase Sui Wonders arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet in Thom Browne.

Oh, hi, Molly Gordon! She's one of my favorite rising stars to watch on the red carpet, and I absolutely adore the timeless energy of her high-volume curls and stark striped dress. (Not to mention, that diamond choker!) And "timeless" is an apt word: Gordon sourced her Giorgio Armani gown from the Fall/Winter 1996 collection. My prediction for a big Armani night is already coming true.

Watch this space: We'll have an exclusive look at Molly's getting-ready process soon...

Molly Gordon arrives at the 2025 emmy awards in a striped gown

Molly Gordon arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

An understated look that makes a statement

Meg Stalter attends the 2025 emmy awards in jeans a tshirt and a cease fire bucket bag

Meg Stalter arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Fashion plays a supporting role in Meg Stalter's parts on Hacks and Too Much. For the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet, she decided to make a statement by under-dressing. Instead of a traditional gown, she chose jeans, a T-shirt, and a black bag with a "Cease Fire" message taped to the side.

Let's check in to 'The White Lotus'...

Several generations—er, I mean, seasons—of The White Lotus are now arriving on the Emmys red carpet. While Jennifer Coolidge and Sarah Catherine Hook didn't overlap onscreen, I appreciate their shared commitment to tried-and-true black gowns for this occasion.

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 2025 emmy awards

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Sarah Catherine Hook attends the 2025 Emmy Awards

Sarah Catherine Hook arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet.

I have to give extra points to Sarah Catherine Hook, whose gown only got more interesting when she turned around. I love a back necklace moment!

Sarah Catherine Hook attends the 2025 Emmy Awards

Another look at Sarah Catherine Hook's dress!

Even more White Lotus arrivals are under way. Lisa looked like a cloud at sunset in her Lever Couture dress. It's a major departure from the uniform I got used to seeing her wear on HBO every Sunday.

Lia attends the 2025 emmy awards

Lisa arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Meghann Fahy proved the power of the understatement with her 2025 Emmys red carpet look. This scoop neckline defies gravity, and only needs a slight touch of jewelry to shine.

Meghan Fahy attends the 2025 Emmy Awards

Meghann Fahy arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Natasha Rothwell's train got the entire Marie Claire events chat talking.

Natasha Rothwell 2025 emmy awards wearing a black dress

Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Ruth Negga at the 2025 emmys red carpet

Ruth Negga arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Ruth Negga dressed like the main character at the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet. Staff writer Meguire Hennes told me she loved how this look is a bit out of the ordinary. It's true: While we're seeing a lot of black column gowns and metallic sequins, this one brought a painterly effect.

The 'Hacks' Stars Have It

Hannah Einbinder wearing a paisely dress on the 2025 Emmys red carpet

Hannah Einbinder arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

They may duel for the spotlight in Hacks, but Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart each got their own moment at the 2025 Emmy Awards. Einbinder, as predicted, wore Louis Vuitton styled by Jamie Mizrahi—a partnership she's kept up for several red carpets. Jean Smart, meanwhile, traded Deborah Vance's sequins for a regal emerald gown.

Jean Smart on the 2025 Emmys red carpet

Jean Smart arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Jenna Ortega samples Givenchy's It Top

Jenna Ortega arriving at the 2025 Emmy awards red carpet

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

There were several siren emojis going around on Slack when Jenna Ortega came on the screen. Her bejeweled Givenchy top first appeared on Sarah Burton's debut runway last spring, before Kaia Gerber modeled it in the house's Fall 2025 campaign. I guess you have to be an It girl to wear this one.

'Dying for Sex' Stars Hit the Red Carpet

Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate broke my heart in Dying for Sex. Both actresses are nominated for their work on the limited series tonight, and both women looked ethereal on the 2025 Emmys red carpet. Here's Michelle swanning in vintage Chanel...

Michelle Williams arrives to the 2025 emmy awards

Michelle Williams arrives to the 2025 Emmy Awards.

...while Jenny mixed a palette of red, white, and black by Rosie Assoulin.

Jenny slate on the 2025 emmy awards red carpet

Jenny Slate arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Selena Gomez Is in the Building!

Selena Gomez arrives at the 2025 emmys red carpet

Selena Gomez arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards in a red dress.

She's here! Selena Gomez collaborated with stylist Erin Walsh on a simply stunning Louis Vuitton gown. From the lightly off-center collar to the long train to the heaps of Tiffany diamonds she accessorized with, Gomez looked like a winner. Of course, she also brought along her marquise diamond engagement ring—and her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on the 2025 Emmys red carpet

Selena Gomez poses with Benny Blanco.

Even More 'White Lotus' Nominees Arrive

Aimee Lou Wood at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Aimee Lou Wood arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Parker Posey in custom Valentino! Aimee Lou Wood in a gorgeous, two-tone pink and red dress! The White Lotus is one of the biggest casts on the 2025 Emmys red carpet—and also one of the best dressed.

Parker Posey in custom Valentino

Parker Posey arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Britt Lower wearing custom Calvin Klein

Britt Lower arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

A little bit of New York Fashion Week came to the 2025 Emmys through Britt Lower's gown. The Severance star and nominee wore custom Calvin Klein—just days after the label's headline-making Spring 2026 runway.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 2025 Emmy awards red carpet

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

They say three makes a trend, and I counted two more gorgeous red gowns to join Selena Gomez's custom Louis Vuitton. Hunter Schafer shut down the carpet in a high-neck, high impact moment, while Sydney Sweeney went Old Hollywood in Oscar de la Renta.

Hunter Schafer attends the 2025 Emmy awards

Hunter Schafer arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Winners and Nominees All Love This Designer

Kristen Bell attends the 2025 emmys

Kristen Bell attends the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Just like I predicted, there was a lot of Giorgio Armani on the 2025 Emmys red carpet. Last year's big drama winner, Anna Sawai, wore a black one-shoulder gown styled by the house. Keri Russell, this year nominated for The Diplomat, and Kristen Bell, nominated for Nobody Wants This, also wore sparkling looks by the late designer.

Anna Sawai at the 2025 Emmy awards

Anna Sawai arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Keri Russell wore Armani Priv&amp;eacute; at the 2025 Emmys

Keri Russell arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Coworkers, Then and Now

It was a big night for scene-stealing pairs to walk the red carpet together. Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham of Gilmore Girls fame reunited on the carpet, while Hunting Wives duo Brittany Snow and Malin Ackerman kept up their coordinating streak from the 2025 VMAs last week.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman attend the 2025 Emmy Awards

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman arrive at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel attend the 2025 Red carpet

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel attend the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Late Arrivals, Great Looks

Just before the ceremony got going, a slew of names I'd hoped to see walked in the doors. And frankly, the night wouldn't have been complete without them.

Uzo Adoba attends the 2025 emmy awards

Uzo Adoba arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Angela Bassett arrives at the 2025 Emmy awards

Angela Bassett arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Scarlett Johansson at the 2025 emmy awards

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Catherine Zeta Jones arrives at the 2025 Emmy awards

Catherine Zeta Jones arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Re-Imagined LBDs Reigned

a guest at the 2025 emmy awards

Aliyah Mastin arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Listen, I've covered a lot of red carpets in my day—and I've seen even more black dresses than you could imagine. But the 2025 Emmys red carpet impressed me with its array of twists on the black dress. From the delicate, petal-like cut-outs on Aliyah Mastin's dress to Quinta Brunson's custom Louis Vuitton moment, this group of gowns proves the LBD will always be a major moment.

Quinta Brunson wears a Louis Vuitton dress

Quinta Brunson wears a black Louis Vuitton dress.

Rashida Jones arrives at the 2025 Emmy awards wearing dior

Rashida Jones arrives at the 2025 Emmy Awards wearing Dior.

Chloe Sevigny arrives at the 2025 emmy awards

Chloë Sevigny attends the 2025 Emmy Awards wearing Saint Laurent.

