Shopping your best friend's closet—especially if they're a fashion girl—is like hitting up a carefully-curated boutique. On February 19, Kylie Jenner perused Hailey Bieber's shelves and walked out with Bieber's 29th birthday look's hero piece: a vintage Versace jacket. Your bestie's collection has some serious competition.

Jenner's active Instagram Stories made the "sisterhood of the traveling jacket" moment public. It seems nothing in her personal wardrobe was right for the all-black dress code at the launch party for Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel's new podcast, Better Half. So instead, she took Bieber's Spring 2002 zip-up for a spin.

As shown by Bieber last November, every element—including the collarless neckline, skintight sleeves, and fringe trim—was crafted from glossy lambskin leather. Criss-cross stitching added visual interest to each edge.

Kylie Jenner borrowed Hailey Bieber's vintage Versace jacket, and even styled it similarly. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Similar to Bieber, Jenner created a makeshift plunge by unzipping the jacket below her bust. Then, she stacked the jacket's fringe hem over matching leather trousers. Each leg hugged her thighs, before flaring ever-so-slightly toward the ends. Other IG Stories revealed double-strap sandals—beneath perfect French tip toes—as Jenner's only notable accessory.

Bieber debuted the same zip-up jacket last November on her birthday. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

What the Kylie Cosmetics founder's IG Stories didn't show was the jacket's open back. On Nov. 21, 2025, Bieber flaunted its skin-baring silhouette, held together by criss-crossing laces. The Rhode leader similarly paired the vintage score with flared black trousers by Prada. Diamond stud earrings and The Row's Cecily Bag—her go-to for laid-back evening looks—grounded Bieber's birthday selects in cool-girl glamour.

Give it up for the back of the Versace jacket. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Jenner's loan didn't make it to her main Instagram grid, otherwise Donatella Versace—the jacket's creator—might've applauded her pick. "Feel free to go through my closet anytime," Versace commented on Bieber's Nov. 2025 post.

This jacket has quite the backstory: It was the creative director's plus-one at Versace's Fall 2002 runway show. She wore it to take her post-presentation bow, alongside matching, fringe-hemmed trousers.

Donatella Versace wore the same Versace jacket on the Fall 2002 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber's vintage collection is the envy of all fashion girls. Just last fall, an Issey Miyake coat, a Chanel leather jacket, Gucci by Tom Ford knee-high boots, and Dior by John Galliano fur joined her street style rotation. Jenner also has vintage Dolce & Gabbana, Chloé, Ralph Lauren, and more ripe for the borrowing. Their combined closets could keep the "sisterhood" streak going for years.