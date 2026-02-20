Forget 2026 Spring Trends—Kylie Jenner Borrows Hailey Bieber's 24-Year-Old Vintage Leather Jacket
"Sisterhood of the traveling jacket."
Shopping your best friend's closet—especially if they're a fashion girl—is like hitting up a carefully-curated boutique. On February 19, Kylie Jenner perused Hailey Bieber's shelves and walked out with Bieber's 29th birthday look's hero piece: a vintage Versace jacket. Your bestie's collection has some serious competition.
Jenner's active Instagram Stories made the "sisterhood of the traveling jacket" moment public. It seems nothing in her personal wardrobe was right for the all-black dress code at the launch party for Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel's new podcast, Better Half. So instead, she took Bieber's Spring 2002 zip-up for a spin.
As shown by Bieber last November, every element—including the collarless neckline, skintight sleeves, and fringe trim—was crafted from glossy lambskin leather. Criss-cross stitching added visual interest to each edge.
Similar to Bieber, Jenner created a makeshift plunge by unzipping the jacket below her bust. Then, she stacked the jacket's fringe hem over matching leather trousers. Each leg hugged her thighs, before flaring ever-so-slightly toward the ends. Other IG Stories revealed double-strap sandals—beneath perfect French tip toes—as Jenner's only notable accessory.
What the Kylie Cosmetics founder's IG Stories didn't show was the jacket's open back. On Nov. 21, 2025, Bieber flaunted its skin-baring silhouette, held together by criss-crossing laces. The Rhode leader similarly paired the vintage score with flared black trousers by Prada. Diamond stud earrings and The Row's Cecily Bag—her go-to for laid-back evening looks—grounded Bieber's birthday selects in cool-girl glamour.
Jenner's loan didn't make it to her main Instagram grid, otherwise Donatella Versace—the jacket's creator—might've applauded her pick. "Feel free to go through my closet anytime," Versace commented on Bieber's Nov. 2025 post.
This jacket has quite the backstory: It was the creative director's plus-one at Versace's Fall 2002 runway show. She wore it to take her post-presentation bow, alongside matching, fringe-hemmed trousers.
Bieber's vintage collection is the envy of all fashion girls. Just last fall, an Issey Miyake coat, a Chanel leather jacket, Gucci by Tom Ford knee-high boots, and Dior by John Galliano fur joined her street style rotation. Jenner also has vintage Dolce & Gabbana, Chloé, Ralph Lauren, and more ripe for the borrowing. Their combined closets could keep the "sisterhood" streak going for years.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.