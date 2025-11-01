Sabrina Carpenter Becomes Barbie, Fred Flintstone, and Wonder Woman During Halloween Performance

Longtime Sabrina Carpenter fans know she goes all out for Halloween. But this year, the A-lister outdid herself with a sold-out Short n' Sweet concert on October 31. Halloween became Sabrinaween for one night only inside Madison Square Garden. Carpenters from every corner of the country filled the arena with platform boots, babydoll dresses, and cutout corsets, but Carpenter herself was dressed for a totally different theme.

After Amber Mark and Olivia Dean opened the show, the lights dimmed for Carpenter's 90-minute set. She made her grand entrance as usual, but instead of revealing a bedazzled corset underneath her bath towel, a shimmery Wonder Woman costume appeared.

Of course, one Halloween outfit wasn't enough for the "Feather" singer, who is styled by Jared Ellner. Carpenter also wore an outfit right out of the Barbie movie—which included Margot Robbie's iconic pink flares, matching waistcoat, and cowboy hat—and a Fred Flintstone costume styled as a sparkly mini dress.

Sabrina Carpenter in her Fred Flintstone-inspired mini dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter)

The holiday has always been Carpenter's time to shine. Last year, Sabrinaween 1.0 took over Dallas, Texas with not one, but three costume changes from the Grammy winner. Carpenter opened the show as a Playboy bunny in a custom Victoria's Secret bodysuit, the same brand behind her signature show attire. Even her bow tie and bunny ears were bedazzled with Swarovski crystals.

Sabrina Carpenter channeled a classic Playboy bunny in custom Victoria's Secret. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Halfway through the show, Carpenter dipped backstage, only to emerge as Tinker Bell in a leafy green two-piece from Michael Schmidt Studios. The luminescent wings and puff-ball heels were, of course, Disney movie-quality. What's more, the halter-neck top and micro-mini skirt mirrored the same silhouette as her Ludovic De Saint Sernin sets, seen in the second half of any Short n' Sweet show.

Next, she channeled another iconic blonde: Tinker Bell. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Carpenter closed the performance on the highest of notes, dressed as Sandy in Grease. It was an award-worthy homage, from the custom Patou bodysuit to the Werner Kern Tanzschuhe mules. Extra points for her ethereal cover of "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Sabrina as Sandy was truly an epic transformation. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Even before reaching her full pop star potential, Carpenter was a Halloween devotee through and through. In 2023, Carpenter looked every bit the princess in her Rapunzel-inspired 'fit. Always on board for a cinched corset, she curated the costume around a lavender style. Its ribboned hem draped over an itty-bitty white skirt.

Back in 2023, Sabrina channeled Rapunzel for an L.A. party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Happy Sabrinaween to all and to all a good night.