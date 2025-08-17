Meghan Markle Takes Style Tips From Taylor Swift by Wearing One of the Singer's Favorite Brands
Is the Duchess of Sussex embracing 'The Life of a Showgirl'?
Meghan Markle has compiled an enviable wardrobe for the second season of With Love, Meghan, including brands such as Veronica Beard, Carolina Herrera, and Saint Laurent. The trailer for With Love, Meghan season 2 also reveals that the Duchess of Sussex has embraced one of Taylor Swift's favorite brands.
In one particular moment in the latest trailer for Duchess Meghan's Netflix series, the royal can be seen wearing Dôen's Bryony Dress. The sleeveless dress features a gathered waist and striking white buttons down the front. Unfortunately, the chic style has already sold out, and it's easy to see why both Duchess Meghan and Swift are fans of the label.
Swift and Meghan aren't the only celebrities to show their love for Dôen, either. Katie Holmes recently wore the label's $198 Traveler Top in Poppy Field, and Kaia Gerber wore a sold-out, puff-sleeve maxi dress from the brand just last week. Even Belly's The Summer I Turned Pretty wardrobe includes a Dôen top. Now, the label has received a royal seal of approval.
As well as drawing inspiration from The Life of a Showgirl star Swift's closet, the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix wardrobe includes a huge selection of items perfect for every season.
Veronica Beard's Blige Stripe A-Line Midi Dress and Carolina Herrera's Floral Print Midi Dress With Sash Belt in its Lily of the Valley print—both sold out—provide inspiration for end of summer dressing. Heidi Merrick's Finny Cardigan, which retails for $255, provides a snug yet stylish option for fall, and is available to shop in a variety of shades. And Saint Laurent's Tribute Mules in Smooth Leather will never go out of style.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.