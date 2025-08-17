Meghan Markle Takes Style Tips From Taylor Swift by Wearing One of the Singer's Favorite Brands

Meghan Markle has compiled an enviable wardrobe for the second season of With Love, Meghan, including brands such as Veronica Beard, Carolina Herrera, and Saint Laurent. The trailer for With Love, Meghan season 2 also reveals that the Duchess of Sussex has embraced one of Taylor Swift's favorite brands.

In one particular moment in the latest trailer for Duchess Meghan's Netflix series, the royal can be seen wearing Dôen's Bryony Dress. The sleeveless dress features a gathered waist and striking white buttons down the front. Unfortunately, the chic style has already sold out, and it's easy to see why both Duchess Meghan and Swift are fans of the label.

Meghan Markle wearing Dôen. (Image credit: YouTube/Netflix)

Swift and Meghan aren't the only celebrities to show their love for Dôen, either. Katie Holmes recently wore the label's $198 Traveler Top in Poppy Field, and Kaia Gerber wore a sold-out, puff-sleeve maxi dress from the brand just last week. Even Belly's The Summer I Turned Pretty wardrobe includes a Dôen top. Now, the label has received a royal seal of approval.

As well as drawing inspiration from The Life of a Showgirl star Swift's closet, the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix wardrobe includes a huge selection of items perfect for every season.

Veronica Beard's Blige Stripe A-Line Midi Dress and Carolina Herrera's Floral Print Midi Dress With Sash Belt in its Lily of the Valley print—both sold out—provide inspiration for end of summer dressing. Heidi Merrick's Finny Cardigan, which retails for $255, provides a snug yet stylish option for fall, and is available to shop in a variety of shades. And Saint Laurent's Tribute Mules in Smooth Leather will never go out of style.