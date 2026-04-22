I Bet Margot Robbie Didn't Shiver Once in Her Layered Spring Outfit

The forecast rarely dips below 70° anymore, but I'm still layering up like spring hasn't sprung. Always-cold people can be fashion girls, too. In a season where stars style slip dresses, graphic tees, and not much else, I found Margot Robbie's extra-layered look on April 21 so refreshing.

Perhaps Robbie heard through the grapevine that the AC was on blast inside luxury home brand RH Milan's gallery opening. She arrived in cold-girl-chic attire fresh from Giorgio Armani's Fall 2026 fashion show. Stylist Andrew Mukamal pulled the line's opening look for Robbie: an oversize suit curated from various shades of gray. A patterned, semi-sheer button-down with a slouchy turtleneck made up her first layer. Then, the Barbie star stacked a darker vest on top, which seemed to be the suit's most fitted piece. She scrunched up the hem to reveal the bottom-half of her base button-down.

To finish, Robbie bookended her shirt sandwich with a shoulder-padded, wool blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. Robbie decorated the jacket's statement lapels with a crab brooch, in place of the lion-shaped adornment from the runway.

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Margot Robbie posed inside the gallery opening in the layered spring look of my dreams. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With that many layers, Robbie knew not to over-accessorize her tailoring. Plus, she didn't have to. Armani's burgundy, gold-buckle belt tied the red-and-gray color combination together in a neat, '90s-inspired bow. It was also the main character in Armani's Fall 2026 show, despite being a rising color trend for Spring 2026.

Robbie kept her accessories subtle, giving her burgundy belt all the attention. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robbie's suede shoes were another leading motif in the March 1 show. At first, the plum flats seemed to boast the curved toe-boxes of sleek ballet sneakers. However, other angles revealed they're actually lace-up Oxfords.

A model wore Robbie's look on the Armani runway last month. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Appreciate her lace-up Oxfords in all their burgundy glory. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Robbie and I are nurturing our cold-girl conditions this spring, one layered spring outfit at a time. Just last week, she boarded a boat in St. Tropez in a brown crewneck, her favorite leather bomber jacket, cuffed jeans, and suede loafers. Meanwhile, I bundled up for date night with my fiancé in almost-identical, early-spring styles (minus the yacht). I can confidently say neither of us shivered once.

Shop Spring Layers Inspired by Margot Robbie

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